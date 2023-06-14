Ferrari’s victory at the 24h of Le Mans is a historic achievement not only for the world of the Prancing Horse, but for motorsport as a whole. However, all success is achieved through teamwork and again there were different tactics to apply.

Glory on the Circuit de la Sarthe had immediately been the prerogative of the 499P #50 that Antonio Fuoco had placed in Hyperpole with a super lap, while the #51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi celebrated in the race.

Fuoco, along with teammates Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, didn’t have as much luck. After leading in some stages at the start of the race, the #50 Red ran into a series of problems that relegated it to the rear of the Hypercar class.

First one of the aerodynamic strips fixed to the roof It came off and got stuck in the bonnet ventforcing the AF Corse wall to recall the car, anticipating the stop so as not to aggravate the increase in temperatures.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse, Ferrari 499P: the fin stuck in the air intake Photo by: Ferrari

During the night, then, a pebble broke through the ERS radiator and the subsequent leakage of liquids immediately put the men from Maranello to a severe test, who had to take the 499P to the garage to replace the damaged components, returning anyway in action to try to get back on top.

The climb up to fifth place obviously leaves the trio in the #50 with a bitter taste, also because the car turned out to be very fast, with Fuoco authoring the best time in the race (3’26″984, lap 306) and Molina of the highest top speed (347.8 km/h, lap 279), but there is an interesting aspect to highlight.

The #50 played a vital role in the successful success of the #51 sister car in this fourth round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, by putting pressure on the #8 Toyota in what was a two-on-one fight, as the Toyota # 7 had long since retired.

A few hours from the end, when the duel between the leading 499P and the GR010 Hybrid driven by Sèbastien Buemi/Ryo Hirakawa/Brendon Hartley was heating up more and more, at a certain point the Ferrari #50 set about undermining the Japanese, forcing her not just thinking about who preceded her by a few seconds, but also checking the mirrors making her nervous.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Marc Fleury

Despite being cut off from the fight for success and for the podium, the Red did not give up a millimeter by sticking to the Toyota’s exhausts, putting that extra pressure on it which later proved to be fatal. Having to go all out taking all sorts of risks in order to reassemble the #51, when it was Hirakawa’s turn, the Japanese ended up spinning at ‘Arnage’ touching the barriers during the 22nd hour, returning to the pits to fix half and finding himself 3′ from Ferrari.

Never before this Le Mans had Toyota had such pressure from its rivals and for the first time in many years the Japanese no longer enjoyed that supremacy which many times made them run managing the situation without pulling too much .

At the finish line, the very long faces of the Toyota garage explained more than anything else the state of mind of the reigning World Champions, while not far away the huge Ferrari party was starting, which was also attended by the guys from the #50, albeit with a pinch of bitterness, but with the awareness of having played their part in teamwork.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It is a historic moment for the whole team for the victory in the Hypercar class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the year of the return to the premier class after 50 years – underlines Fuoco – It could have been an even greater joy, but unfortunately we were unlucky to a problem we had during the night. Now we enjoy the moment for the team and think about the next race.”

Molina adds: “It was a difficult race for me because I suffered damage to the radiator during the night and we had to change it, and so the race was compromised. We made a good recovery and pushed with a great pace, but obviously the victory was impossible to achieve at that point.”

“I think Ferrari has done an extraordinary job, arriving here after 50 years and being competitive enough to win. I want to congratulate Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado and all the team members for the great result. We have missed an opportunity to fight for the win, but I’m sure we can do it next time”.

Nielsen comments: “We are proud of this result because it demonstrates how the work of the last few months has paid off. We came here with a new car and showed how competitive it is.”

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans is certainly special: you have to be fast, but lucky at the same time and this time luck was not on our side. However, we are happy for our colleagues in the #51 and for Ferrari”.