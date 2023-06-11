History before our eyes. Ferrari returns to Le Mans after fifty years, and to make everything a little more magical it does so on the occasion of the centenary of the French classic. This would be enough to make a Sunday special, and instead here’s the twist that transforms everything into a legendary story, one of the most unexpected and surprising stories that rightfully enters one of the most passionate chapters of the great Ferrari story. Lap after lap, hour after hour, something took shape that went beyond the very dreams of the Cavallino people, aware that in the world of endurance nothing is improvised and nothing is due to chance.

A year has not yet passed since Alessandro Pier Guidi did his first laps at Fiorano with the 499P, suitably disguised, a sort of mysterious object because imagining an ‘endurance’ Ferrari after fifty years of absence was an impossible exercise. The car was immediately ‘beautiful’, then ‘fast on the lap’, then ‘on the podium’, and from now on an incredible project that has bent a competition strong in years of experience and hundreds of thousands of kilometers traveled on tracks all over the world. the world. At Le Mans, Ferrari was exuberant, confirming that with work and skill it is also possible to change the rules of the game.

After the race Sebastian Buemi, historic Toyota driver and four-time winner at Le Mans, was of few words: “They (referring to the three Ferrari drivers) were better”. Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and James Calado smiled as they caught their breath after an adrenaline-filled awards ceremony. For Toyota it was a very painful defeat because it was unexpected, in their garage they were certain that there would be no story over the distance, that the 499P would not have kept up with the pace of a 24 hour race and that if it even managed to see the checkered flag the he would have done remotely. It was not bravado, but the common thought.

The winners of the 24H of Le Mans #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Marc Fleury

Obviously, it was not a walk in the park for Ferrari. Car number 50 ended up off the podium at 1.50 in the morning due to a problem with the cooling system, but number 51 continued to drive perfectly. At Le Mans, performance is one of the components needed to win, but it is not enough on its own. We need the correct strategic calls, we need drivers immune to mistakes and we also need a pinch of luck, which materialized when at midnight Pier Guidi found himself in front of a GT car stopped on its trajectory. “I avoided the impact but ended up in the gravel – Alessandro later recounted – and the two minutes in which I was stuck seemed interminable, the world fell on me”. Rescue operations were quick, managing to prevent the number 51 Ferrari from being lapped. That would have been the end of your dreams.

It was the opponents who made the mistake, and when Ryo Hirakawa made a mistake under braking one hour and forty-five minutes from the checkered flag, the confrontation with the number 8 Toyota which up to that moment had been on the edge of second veered decision in the management of Ferrari. However, there was time for a few moments of tension when in the last refueling Pier Guidi was stopped for very long seconds before restarting. “It wasn’t an unexpected event – ​​they later explained at Ferrari – we had an advantage of almost three minutes and there was time for refuelling, a tire change and also a ‘power circle’, ie a reset of the hybrid part. We didn’t want to take any risks.”

The checkered flag saw an exultation mixed with tears of emotion. Also in the party was Charles Leclerc, who arrived yesterday at Le Mans and always remained on the track after sleeping for a few hours in the motorhome of Antonio Fuoco (the fastest driver of the Ferrari sextet) but there were above all those who believed in the 499P project right from the start, with Antonello Coletta in front of everyone both for the work done and for the role he covers. Shiny eyes, pats on the back, and then them, the pilots, with different stories conversing in a common goal. For Calado and Pier Guidi being part of the Ferrari Hypercar project was the long-awaited chance, for Antonio Giovinazzi an opportunity for redemption after the end of the Formula 1 adventure. They wrote a historic page in the history of Ferrari, and it won’t take much time to understand the extent of what has been done. The Le Mans victory has become legend in real time.