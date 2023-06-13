The 24h of Le Mans saw Corvette Racing return to success from 2015 in a historic race that not only marked the centenary of the French endurance classic, but also the first success for the C8.R in the last year of the LMGTE AM Class .

Already last season the car prepared by the Pratt&Miller team could have been at least on the podium at the Circuit de la Sarthe, if it hadn’t been eliminated on Sunday morning at the hands of the Oreca LMP2 of AF Corse driven by François Perrodo in a controversial episode that caused quite a stir. giving the leadership of the LMGTE PRO to Ferrari.

The redemption came 365 times later, also making a trio of successes in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with the trio formed by Ben Keating, Nicky Catsburg and Nicolas Varrone, with the American achieving the Hyperpole in Qualifying.

Also enjoying a rather advantageous Balance Of Performance, the yellow #33 immediately showed that she had more, but the failure of the front right shock absorber forced her to lose a couple of laps and when Keating got back on the track it even started to rain, causing those who were on slick tires to run a lot of risks at the time.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R by Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“The first part of the race was very strange, everything was fine and the car worked very well. Then all of a sudden the prototypes overtook me and after that I had a strange feeling; maybe because I went off the track for a moment”, he says Catsburg.

“The car was moving a lot under braking and at all speeds, so I communicated it to the pit lane. When we entered the pit lane, we realized it was the shock absorber and we lost two laps, but the team did it anyway. great job and couldn’t have done it any faster.”

Added to this was another episode that caused a lot of discussion in the Safety Car phases, as explained in the note from the American team.

“For reasons unknown to the team, a group of cars – including the GTE AM leader – were allowed to exit the pit lane before the next of three Safety Cars arrived. The mistake resulted in the Corvette being stuck behind the leader of the Class and could not make up the lap when regrouping”.

The presumed mistake by the marshals did not stop the Corvette, which with bursts of fast laps gradually reduced the gap from those in front of it, then benefiting from the following Safety Car to get back in the group’s slipstream trying to double up, only to encounter another problem.

During the night Varro was supposed to share the wheel with Catsburg, leaving the driver Bronze Keating for the daytime phases, but the Argentine felt unwell and didn’t feel like going on the track. Keating, who had already gone to sleep, was woken up and thrown back in the car, but he managed very well, once again confirming his worth with a triple stint of applause.

Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R #33 by Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“When the rain came there were cars coming out from all sides, the team didn’t even have time to warn me that a downpour had broken loose at the Porsche curves. I went straight ahead, so I preferred to get out and leave the place to my mates. Thanks to the team who accepted!” says Keating.

“I love racing at Le Mans, it’s not a very physical track and doing a triple here isn’t a feat. The plan was to wait for day on Sunday morning to use Nicky and Nico during the night, but Nico wasn’t feeling well after his first stint and that’s why I got three hours queuing in the dark!”

In the morning the Corvette canceled the lap it had from the leader and there began a crazy comeback which saw the trio quickly get back on top, also benefiting from the excellent strategy adopted by the team which made no mistakes at the pit stops.

And when in the last few hours the other rivals had to stop to solve some problems (see the Porsche of the Iron Dames), the much coveted record was achieved and maintained until the finish line, for a sensational and historic success that literally drove the team crazy .

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R by Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“This is the kind of race I wanted to win, now I’ve put all the most important ones on the bulletin board, it’s fantastic! After the problem I didn’t think it was possible, but somehow we managed to get back in front with teammates who rode very well” , comments Catsburg, recent winner of the Nurburgring 24h.

“I understood that we were very fast, the only concern was that Ben hadn’t got into the car yet, but in the end he is always as fast as everyone else.”

“It was fantastic to be able to cross the finish line, it hadn’t happened to me yet and the fact that it is the 100th anniversary makes it special, as well as the last year of the GTE and the C8.R. I am very happy for the whole team, because I am it feels like we should have won in previous years already. So it’s very nice that it happened this year.”

Keating began to embrace everyone when there were still more than 30′ to go, aware that in any case the race had been magnificent and free from mistakes from colleagues, mechanics and engineers.

“You can look at all the stats that it’s the last year of GTE, the centenary of Le Mans, the 25th season of Corvette Racing, an American driver racing an American car and an American team…but not do it justice!”

“Between the technical problem and the marshals’ mistake, I went to sleep at midnight angry because we still had a lap behind, then they woke me up to drive from 2 to 5 and we were fourth. I didn’t understand how we were there, all “Our strategy completely went up in smoke. Everything was turned upside down, but in the end it was just what we needed to catch up on the laps.”

“The way we won is special, success was out of reach and with this team we were able to turn the tables. It was really nice to feel that I was a part of it. It’s one of those occasions where you can look at every member of the team knowing that everyone contributed to the triumph. That makes it special.”

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R by Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Varrone recovered from his physical ailment and in the end managed to get back on track to have his say: “I have no words, it was incredible. Our race started two laps down, but the team was very fast in repairing the damage by giving us an excellent car when we return”.

“The Corvette Racing team, engineers and strategy and my mates were great. Nicky is a legend, he did many stints and was very fast. Ben, even though he is a Bronze, he was flying. There are so many people I would like to thank , all of GM and Chevrolet, plus my family. It’s a dream come true.”

Mark Stielow, Director of Chevrolet Motorsports, adds: “Corvette Racing has won Le Mans in class for the ninth time, and it’s even more special because it takes place at the Centennial celebration of this race. The skill of the drivers, the strategic decisions of the engineers and Corvette Racing’s pit crew operations helped GTE AM win the final race at Le Mans for the Corvette C8.R. Congratulations to all.”