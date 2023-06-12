The 24h of Le Mans was also a very important test for Ferrari, which achieved its first victory of the 2023 season in the fourth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

A success that on the eve was certainly no more than a dream, but which with the passing of the hours appeared to be an increasingly attainable thing, up to beating the #8 Toyota by interrupting Japanese hegemony.

But on the Circuit de la Sarthe not everything went smoothly for the 499Ps and the AF Corse bosses were attentive to every passing minute, aware that there would be no shortage of surprises. The first came from the #50 driven by Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen when it had to return during the night to repair a damage, while the second was the thrill with the #51 driven by Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi that didn’t restart after a stop .

The engineer Ferdinando Cannizzo, Manager of the Prancing Horse’s Endurance programs, spoke of everything that happened during the legendary weekend for Maranello, who clarified every point in the post-race press conference attended by Motorsport.com.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Engineer, let’s start from when the car didn’t restart at the pit stop: what happened?

“Basically it is as if the systems inside the car have stopped communicating with each other, so it was necessary to do the so-called ‘power circle’, i.e. turning everything off and on again. The first time this happened we were a bit caught by surprise with moments of tension, for that a lot of time was lost. But the second time we had already prepared the procedures to intervene, understanding what had happened and remaining calm. In the end we were also lucky”.

It was the only reliability problem in 24 hours, are you happy?

“A year ago the car didn’t even exist, in June 2022 we were testing the chassis on the dynamometer and in July there was the first shakedown, starting the tests in August. At this point, it was quite obvious that nobody was sure of its reliability; no endurance test carried out has ever been fully satisfactory, but in any case it was useful in fixing the problems that emerged”.

Did you anticipate any possible trouble?

“We had no way of knowing if anything was going to happen, like the pit stop problem for example. On the other hand, we knew very well how to prepare ourselves to intervene on everything, so it was about believing in ourselves and trying to win. When you work for Ferrari, that’s the only goal! In the end I wouldn’t say we were lucky, but we certainly did a good job.”

The winners of the 24H of Le Mans #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Marc Fleury

Were you happy with the race pace? Did you expect it?

“I think the cars had the same pace, unfortunately with the #50 we were very unlucky with an episode that obviously never occurred in testing because you don’t race with other cars there. We learned this too in view of the next races! “

What happened to #50?

“Unfortunately a pebble broke through the radiator, it wasn’t a very big hole, but it caused the loss of fluids, so it was necessary to work in the pits”.

Have you thought about the comeback or did you focus on the #51 in the lead?

“When the #50 was back on track, it was out of the top10 and slowly managed to recover, in addition to the #51 that was first, we concentrated on figuring out how and how long to get back with the second. I’m very sorry for its riders, because they did a fantastic job.”

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

What did you learn from this race?

“The technical regulations of this category are very restrictive from the point of view of the aerodynamic coefficient, weights, power and energy control per stint, they are all things with fixed data. The goal is to try to make the car more competitive or in any case achieve the maximum possible performance compared to our other rivals”.

What limitations have you found?

“All in all, it was quite easy to identify the areas we could focus on and reach the limits during the races. I think that from an aerodynamic, mechanical, power management and weight distribution point of view, we are in very good shape. Obviously, making everything work by integrating systems is not simple and there is always something to improve for the future, such as the speed of replacing a radiator. We just have to continue in the direction of growth and figure out how to do everything. We don’t stop”.

Did you get +24kg from the Balance of Performance, when did it affect?

“As you know we can’t talk about BoP, but I can say that the impact of weight distribution and so on hasn’t changed our way of working and our goals. We focused on our strengths and thinking about how to manage every moment of the race without making any mistakes”.

After the victory of the 296 GT3 at the Nordschleife, now that of the 499P at Le Mans: what do the two projects have in common?

“There is so much in common, we started from the same group that worked on the GTs making it grow. In the same way, we transformed what we did with the 296 GT3 into a more complex prototype, but with the same approach and setting In terms of concept and engineering there are similarities, such as the engine, which derives from the 296 GTB and was transformed for the GT3 and then for the 499P, using the same architecture and philosophical approach from an engine point of view”.

In the previous races you were fast in qualifying, but suffered from tire wear in the race: what has changed now to beat Toyota?

“We simply learned to get to know our car better and better, race after race and test after test, identifying a set-up that went best with tires not designed by us and the same for everyone, seen for the first time at the beginning of this ‘year. Development was done with last season’s tyres, at Sebring we started with the learning phase on minimum weight and low fuel. There it was easier to be fast and we had the confidence that the car was born very well, we weren’t discouraged when we weren’t competitive in the various race conditions, rolling up our sleeves and improving little by little. Here we have come full circle.”