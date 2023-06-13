A Hypercar class finally full of manufacturers with the success of Ferrari, the last “official” LMP2 and an open challenge in GTE Am. Without a shadow of a doubt, the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be long remembered for the many ideas offered and the memories it has given, but there is one story that has attracted the curiosity and attention of many enthusiasts, namely the return of a NASCAR car to the most famous endurance race in the world.

For more than two years, a group of NASCAR executives and engineers, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, Goodyear and IMSA worked to bring a US championship car back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which resulted in an invitation to Garage 56. The last time a car from overseas took part in the French leg of the endurance championship was in fact in 1976, when Bill France decided to bring a Ford Torino and a Dodge Charger to France.

Compared to the new generation car, the prototype that ran at Le Mans had a larger fuel tank, new brakes, a lighter weight, more refined aerodynamics and tires specifically made for the occasion. Furthermore, not having to submit to certain technical regulations like the GTE cars, there was a fair amount of curiosity in understanding its performance.

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 by Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

A bet already won in qualifying, then enhanced by an excellent performance in the race, at least until the twentieth hour. At that time the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 No. 24 of Hendrick Motorsports had reached 27th place, ahead of the entire GTE-Am line-up. However, a transmission problem then forced Jenson Button to return to the pits in order to carry out the necessary repairs.

After the intense repair work, the team decided to go for a lap to check that everything was in order, returning to the pits for another fifteen minutes to carry out further checks. When they finally managed to get back into the race, albeit with an understandable delay, Mike Rockenfeller started pushing again, even setting his fastest lap of the race in 3:50.512.

Eventually Rockenfeller gave the car to teammate Johnson, who completed the race thus seeing the finish line. One of the declared goals of the team was to beat the group of GTEs, but obviously the main goal was to complete the race and pass under the checkered flag, a challenge that may seem simple on the surface, but which actually presents its difficulties. Despite a complex finish, Garage 56 then crossed the finish line in 39th place overall, completing 285 laps.

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 by Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It’s been fantastic. Obviously the crowd is here to cheer on everyone who takes part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But to hear the cheers for our car as it passed by… It’s been a long journey for these guys, getting the car ready for Le Mans. Many hours of work, but it’s an amazing group of people. They transformed it from a NASCAR car into an endurance car for Le Mans. Amazing. The best in the business. I’m proud to work with these guys “We (the drivers) didn’t make any mistakes, but we still want to push the car to the max. It’s a reasonably easy car to drive,” explained Jenson Button at the end of the race.

“My heart is full for all the reasons we know – coming here with NASCAR, Hendrick, Chevrolet and Goodyear,” Johnson added.

“Many of the people who work here were part of teams with which I won races and championships. There were so many familiar faces that having this experience was simply extraordinary. The welcome from the fans, both during the parade and during the I got back, it was truly extraordinary. Even the marshals were crazy. It was all incredible. I’m really happy.”

Jenson Button’s #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Rockenfeller, who carried out most of the testing and simulations of the car, explained: “It’s great to finish the race, that was priority number one. I think it’s something I will look forward to in the future with my kids and will always stay in the car.” my memory. It was a great team, not just my mates, but all the team members. I think we did a good job.”

“It was incredible,” said France, whose inspiration for the project came from his father, NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., who drove two cars in the 1976 edition. “It was thousands of hours of hard work.” work from hundreds of people to make all of this happen. And then the way the team and the pit crews and everyone else performed all week, it was just amazing.”

“I hope my father and brother are up there somewhere watching and smiling, but the goal we set ourselves was to try and finish the race and not finish last. And we did.”