It is an increasingly euphoric Jenson Button who is preparing to race the 24h of Le Mans with the Hendrick Motorsports/Garage 56 Chevrolet NASCAR.

The Briton, who also announced his debut in the American series for the Austin round with a Mustang, was recently at Sebring for testing with the modified Camaro ZL1 that he will share with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The endurance test went even better than expected and the 2009 F1 Champion himself is showing more and more motivation ahead of the appointment on 10-11 June in France for what is also the fourth seasonal event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Jenson Button Photo by: James Gilbert/Getty Images

“During endurance testing there are always setbacks, but we did a 24 hour test at Sebring and had only one problem, other than that everything went smoothly. NASCAR Cups are built very sturdily and I was amazed at the ‘reliability of the car after 24 hours,” underlined Button in a journalistic roundtable attended by Motorsport.com.

“It’s a big challenge for everyone, but to see the car do 24 hours with one problem is really impressive and I think it shows the strength of NASCAR Cups and what these guys are doing. They’ve got what they’re doing. to make it reliable for four hours, but they didn’t expect it to last 24 hours.”

The Englishman had already highlighted how much the vehicle’s characteristics immediately ‘teased’ him when he was invited to see a test a few months ago. All of this, according to him, will surely be appreciated also by enthusiasts during the centenary edition of Le Mans.

“NASCAR Cups sound crazy, the V8 engine is just beautiful and I think this is what will blow everyone away. It will definitely be a fan favorite at Le Mans and bring much more interest to NASCAR. As I am sure the racing done by me, Kimi Raikkonen and Jordan Taylor will bring more fans to the sport. These are all great things for NASCAR and I really hope it continues to build interest because it really is a special show.”

“For sure the fans will like the Camaro, it looks like a Cup car with some aerodynamic appendages. We didn’t put a rear wing on the car because we don’t want it to look so different from the current Cup. But I have to say it doesn’t have the same performance, this one has a lot more power, lighter and downforce, tons more downforce. On a normal track it’s about 8-10 seconds faster per lap.”

Jenson Button Photo by: Garage 56

Chad Knaus, manager of Hendrick Motorsports, was also very satisfied, who in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio explained how the Sebring tests went.

“Everything went pretty well, we only had a short stop due to a fire on a tire, so we had to repair some damage. It took a couple of hours. Also there were some problems with the ‘goodwill, so we worked on that a couple of times during the night,’ explains Knaus.

“We changed the brakes and did a couple of other small things. In total we spent 23 hours on the track, which is really extraordinary time. But it’s obvious that you want to know what’s wrong before you get to the race and I have to say we figured out a lot things, putting them into practice on the car with chassis #2”.

Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

“We will continue like this, we have at least two more tests, one in Austin and another in Sebring before going to Le Mans. We have to keep working on the details, this is the aspect on which we do everything very well at the moment and we hope to be in a good location. If you lift the bonnet and see the chassis and suspension components, you’d think this is a real NASCAR Cup. But inside the cabin there are many electrical improvements: steering wheel, shift paddles, ECUs and much more”.

“There are cables going all over the place and stuff like that. There are a lot of data collection objects, but the frame is practically identical visually. For the suspension we use the same wishbones, the same drive shaft , axle shaft, gearbox and many things that are very similar to those of the Cup”.

“It’s definitely a big adventure, but with the help of everyone from GM, NASCAR, Goodyear and everyone Rick Hendrick has brought to this project, it’s great. I’m very proud of it and can’t wait to take it to Le Mans to see how he performs. We can test all day and all night, keep working on the pieces, but the litmus test will be when we’re in France.”