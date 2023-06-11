Ferrari has recently written a new page in its history, but also in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in motorsport in general, triumphing at the 100th edition of the Sarthe with the 499P driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi.

A dream come true, materializing hour after hour but which was already well present on the eve of many minds who created and managed the Maranello Hypercar project. One of these, one of the most important, is certainly that of Amato Ferrari.

The owner of AF Corse, the team that races the 499Ps in the WEC and at Le Mans, is over the moon, but above all on the top step of the podium. It’s a party at the Ferrari box, as it should be. Many are slowly realizing the feat that was done between Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June.

“Honestly, we were a good part of the team and I was very optimistic once we got here, even if we were well aware of the strength of the others, so we were aware that we could also encounter great difficulties, but we had seen flashes of competitiveness and growth from Sebring up to Spa and Spa, in some moments, we were really competitive,” Ferrari told Motorsport.com.

“Some of our mistakes have penalized us in management, but we have seen enormous steps forward. We have improved a lot from Spa to Le Mans. In the fast part of Spa we were very competitive and consequently there was optimism. Then we always had extreme confidence both in our drivers and in the reliability of the car, which we had already noticed in shorter races.It was a question mark but we were surprised with the 499P project because we were able to go all the way with both cars.We had a mechanical problem [alla 499P numero 50 che partiva dalla pole] but it was something unfortunate, it was not related to the reliability of the car. So it went very well and it’s a masterpiece made in Maranello. It is a masterpiece made by Maranello with all their partners. The masterpiece is aesthetic and performance, because then everyone forgets the beautiful cars that don’t win”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

During the 24 hours, car number 51 was blocked after the pit stop, without being able to restart. At that juncture, the work done by the Maranello team was impeccable and, thanks to precious indications from the engineers, Alessandro Pier Guidi was able to restart. But in the box there were terrible moments.

“We lived the moment when we couldn’t restart from the pit stop with Pier Guidi in the car. Also because I’m not of a true technical extraction. I saw that it didn’t start and I heard the radio communications, but I understood that they were trying to remain calm, they are all professionals and they calmly advised 2 times, because it happened 2 times, to have Alessandro do the reset procedure and it started. True”.

Pier Guidi, Calado and Giovinazzi triumphed today, but throughout the weekend Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina also played their part, starting on pole after a great lap by the Italian driver. Amato Ferrari celebrates the work of his two crews, underlining their skills and the bond that has been created between them and the team.

“The pilots are certainly one of our strong points. We are in love with our pilots. The very fact that they were all confirmed despite the fact that outside there was someone who was making jokes about the fact that expert pilots had not been taken as far as prototypes are concerned, however we have a very high consideration and total trust from our riders.For a long time we worked together with the exception of Antonio Giovinazzi, who however was part of the family by racing with us years ago so we knew it was an added value for us, for us it was easy to work together, we had an optimized management because we knew their characteristics”.

A feat, that of Ferrari, which returned to win at Le Mans 50 years after the last time. Difficult to realize what has been done in a few moments, but Amato Ferrari said he is starting to perceive the forms of a real feat, considering who Ferrari has managed to beat.

“I am already beginning to realize that I have written a fantastic page in motorsport and in the history of Ferrari, because then the president is here, all the Ferrari personalities made it clear the importance of this race. Winning for them and giving them this beautiful moment, even to the Ferrari fans to whom we gave a moment of great joy, it is truly a source of great pride because we were then called to contribute in part to this wonderful project”, concluded Amato Ferrari.