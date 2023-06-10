Nothing was missing in the first four hours of the 24 Hours of Le Mans centenary. Overtaking, challenges at the limit, changes in leadership, various accidents and, above all, the arrival of the rain. If at the end of the second hour the situation had been upset by the slow zone due to the accident under the Dunlop bridge between the #3 Cadillac, the Ferrari-AF Corse GTE (#21) and the Aston Martin-GMB Motorsport (#55) , which had left room for the various pit stops, the situation was changed again by a volatile and unpredictable weather.

Indeed, at the stroke of the third hour, the rain began to wet the track, albeit initially with a reduced intensity and in a specific area of ​​the track, after the Indianapolis towards the Porsche curves. At first several teams had opted to stay out with slicks, emphasizing how fitting wet tires in that stage of the race would have done nothing but destroy the tires because the northern area of ​​the track was still substantially dry.

However, within a few minutes the intensity of the rain increased significantly, with several cars being victims of accidents and spinning. The #3 Cadillac spun after passing over a patch of water, fortunately without reporting any problems: a few seconds earlier the #709 Glickenhaus had also gone long at the Porsche Curves with Esteban Gutierrez at the wheel, but then managed to get back to track.

Goodyear wet tyres Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

At the start of the fourth hour, which essentially coincided with the entry of the Safety Car after the arrival of the rain, the Peugeot #94, which was in second position at the time, returned to the pits, as did the Porsche Jota #38 and the #75 Porsche to mount the rain tyres. Conversely, the #50 Ferrari with Antonio Fuoco had chosen to stay out at the head of the race, with Antonio Giovinazzi in the other 499P who, taking advantage of the French car’s pit stop, had climbed up to second place.

However, that lap more than their rivals with slick tires didn’t pay off: although it was true that the sun could still be seen in some areas of the track, the wet track also prompted the two Prancing Horse riders to return to the pits, slipping so behind the Peugeot.

From that moment on, the race remained in a neutralization phase, waiting for the group to regroup and order by class to be re-established behind the safety car. The most interesting aspect is that towards the stroke of the fourth minute the track began to dry out, so much so that several teams opted for another pit stop to return to dry tyres, including the two Ferraris, albeit lagging behind their rivals .

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

With a track that was in any case treacherous, Jean-Eric Vergne paid the consequences, ending up in the gravel after spinning on a patch of water.

At the moment Gustavo Menezes’s Peugeot 9X8 is still in the lead, good at choosing the right moment to return while staying out of trouble. Second was the #6 Porsche ahead of the two Toyotas. Ferrari #50 was eighth with Molina taking the wheel from Fuoco, with the other 499P right behind him.

In the LMP2 class, the Alpine #35 with Rojas Memo took the lead, in what is currently a French 1-2, given that in second place is another French car, the #36. Third place for United Autorsports #23. It should be noted that in LMP2 the United Autosport #23 while trying to lap the GT cars ended up on a bump in the outermost part of the track, losing control of the car which led it to touch the Porsche #16 driven by Proton: both the cars were seriously damaged, thus having to return to the pits for repairs.

In GTE Am in front of everyone are the girls of Iron Dames, with Bovy Sarah at the wheel. Second place for “Rexy”, the Porsche 911 of the Project 1-AO team which precedes another car of the German brand, the #911 of Proton Competition. The first Ferrari 488 GTE Evo is the one managed by AF Corse in seventh place. Also noteworthy is the accident involving Porsche #60 driven by Schiavoni, which crossed over immediately after the Dunlop Bridge: unfortunately the Iron Lynx team car was unable to avoid the innocent Porsche #16.