Taking advantage of the long slow zone almost on the twentieth hour, Ferrari had chosen to stop and make the most of the neutralization period despite having a good quantity of fuel on board. This put the #51 499 “in line” with the #8 Toyota, which in turn had previously opted for a similar strategy by anticipating the pit stop at a favorable moment.

That pit stop significantly reduced the gap between the two cars, with the #51 Red who returned to the track, yes in the lead but with a lead reduced to just under five seconds, with the task of managing the situation: the car del Cavallino imposed a linear pace, trying not to put too much stress on the newly mounted tyres. At around 12:30, with about three and a half hours to go, the Ferrari #50, which was lapped at the time, was able to get back into the slipstream and slightly disturb the GR010 #8 before stopping.

About ten minutes later, the Toyota stopped with the only surviving car after the accident involving the #7 during the night: to try something different, the technicians decided not to replace the tyres. On the following lap, the Prancing Horse car #51 also returned to refuel: back on track, James Calado could count on about a ten-second lead over his closest rival, bringing it to fourteen seconds with three hours to go.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Marc Fleury

Another pit stop for the leading duo came about two and forty hours from the end: the #8 Toyota put on new tyres, but Brendon Hartley was once again behind the wheel, continuing a long driving stint. As expected, the #51 Ferrari also stopped a few minutes later, reaching 300 laps at that very moment: Giovinazzi inherited the wheel from Calado, leaving the pits with a margin of about fifteen seconds. Taking advantage of the lapping phase, before the twenty-second hour struck, the New Zealander managed to mend part of the gap, dropping under ten seconds.

The two Cadillacs continued on their way, with the #2 still steadfast in third place ahead of its sister car #3, which stopped about two and fifty hours from the end with Van Der Zande at the wheel. In fifth place is Porsche #5 driven by Frederic Makowiecki: the car of the German marque precedes the other Redhead number 50, which was slowed down by the problems it had during the night and in the early stages of the morning. The second 499P stopped just a few minutes before 14:00, with Fuoco taking the wheel from Nielsen.

It is worth mentioning the technical problems on the Peugeot #94 just minutes before the twenty-first hour, followed a few minutes later by the pit stop for the sister 9X8 number 93, which was forced to return to the pit lane to replace the front bonnet , flown away while behind a Glickenhaus.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies 9X8 by Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In LMP2 Inter Europol #34 always remains in the lead with Albert Costa in the cockpit, albeit with a heavy drive-through penalty caused by an overtaking under Safety Car conditions on which the team discussed at length with the race direction. Behind them, about twenty seconds behind, is the # 41 of Team WRT with Robert Kubica at the wheel: since he got into the car, the Pole has maintained a stable gap of around twenty seconds.

Third in the category was the #48 Idec Sport, which preceded the #30 of Duqueine with Neel Jani in the car, who is completing an extended stint. The other Team WRT car, the #31, concluded the top five, in this case with Robin Frijns in the cockpit. The Alpines are more detached, with the first car of the French brand in sixth place.

In LM GTE AM the Corvette C8.R #33 is still leading with Catsburg at the wheel, which can count on an advantage of almost a minute over its closest rival, the Porsche 911 RSR of the Iron Dames girls, who stops around 1.15pm to also change the driver: Bovy got out and handed over the wheel to Michelle Gatting.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone Photo by: Marc Fleury

Third place for the Aston Martin Vantage of Team Ort By TF. Momentary fourth position for Project 1-AO with the Porsche #56 sporting the “Rexy” livery: Matteo Cairoli set a good pace, but the gap from the leader is still wide, especially after the last stop. Behind the German car follows another Porsche 911, that of GR Racing, which has a small advantage of about ten seconds over the first 488 GTE Evo, that of AF Corse with Davide Rigon at the wheel.

After a long stop due to technical repairs, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR prepared by Hendrick Motorsports/Garage 56 for the Button/Rockenfeller/Johnson trio got back on track a few minutes before the twenty-second hour.