There are only 240 minutes left at the end of the 24h of Le Mans, but the fate of this fourth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship of the season is far from decided.

As the sun was rising and making its way through the clouds in the sky above the Circuit de la Sarthe, during the 19th hour Jota’s #38 Porsche driven by Antonio Félix Da Costa ran into the right-hand barriers on the exit from ‘Indianapolis’ and the Race Direction had to impose the Slow Zone to rearrange them.

Just after half an hour, it was time for the pit-stop for Ferrari and Toyota, but here there was a very long thrill in the AF Corse pits because while Alessandro Pier Guidi got on the 499P in place of Antonio Giovinazzi, the #51 equipped with new tires did not want to restart.

The Piedmontese had to reset the car to be able to start it again, but at that moment Sébastien Buemi’s #8 Toyota passed in front, finding himself with a 6″ margin on the Red when it was one minute behind at the pit entrance.

Once the great advantage faded, Pier Guidi drove with blood in his eyes and in the final hour he managed to pass the Swiss on the outside when braking at the second chicane on the ‘Hunaudières’ straight, regaining the lead in the Hypercar class before leaving room for James Calado.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Marc Fleury

The #2 Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing remains third after almost a lap, which always has its #3 twin behind it with one lap to catch up with.

After the Porsche woes, the #93 Peugeot settled in the Top5 just ahead of the 963 #5 of Team Penske for 3 laps, while the #50 Ferrari moved up to seventh, catching and overtaking the #709 and #708 Glickenhaus, who previously had had a spin between ‘Indianapolis’ and ‘Arnage’ wasting a lot of time.

The Top10 also includes the Peugeot #94, followed by 5 laps by the Porsche #6 that Team Penske had rearranged after the technical problems it had in the 17th hour, but which is currently back in the garage due to further problems. The rear lights were the Cadillac #311 prepared by Action Express Racing, which ended up still in the gravel with Jack Aitken, and the Porsche-Jota #38.

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 – Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer Photo by: Marc Fleury

In Class LMP2 positions unchanged between the Oreca 07-Gibson, but the #34 of Inter Europol Competition extended the #41 of Team WRT #41 after having fought hard in the previous hours.

Still in third place, but further behind, the Duqueine Team #30, in the Top5 Idec Sport #48 and Panis Racing #65 also resist.

In the battle for sixth, however, Team WRT #31 managed to overtake the #36 Alpine, as well as Vector Sport #10 did against the #28 Jota in the duel for eighth.

United Autosports regains the Top10 with the #23, which has its sister #22 behind it.

In the PRO/AM category Algarve Pro Racing #45 leads comfortably with 4 laps on Cool Racing #37, in turn well ahead of DKR Engineering #43 and Graff Racing #39. The LMP2 rear light remains the Prema #9.

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19 by Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

In the LMGTE AM Class, the spotlights are on the Porsche #85 of the Iron Dames, which took the lead ahead of the revived Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF Sport which is chasing them, while with a different strategy compared to the others, the Corvette #33 came back third and for a few moments he even conducted the operations.

The Porsches of Project 1-AO #56 and GR Racing #86 are in fourth and fifth place respectively, the Ferraris #54 of AF Corse and Kessel Racing #57 are sixth and seventh, but both on the lead lap and therefore not entirely cut out of duels for success.

The #911 Proton Competition Porsche driven by Michael Fassbender crashed into the wall at the ‘Porsche Curves’, but the actor was able to drive it back to the pits for repairs. This gave way to NorthWest AMR-Heart Of Racing’s #98 Aston Martin and Walkenhorst and Kessel Racing’s #74 Ferraris #100 to move up to round out the top10.

Finally, the excellent performance of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR prepared by Hendrick Motorsports/Garage 56 for the Button/Rockenfeller/Johnson trio continues in 34th place overall.