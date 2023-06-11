At the 24h of Le Mans the tug of war between Toyota and Ferrari continues as we are entering the last third of a race that becomes more and more interesting as the hours go by and with the lights of dawn now illuminating the Circuit de la Sarthe, always covered by clouds.

At the 17th hour the young rookie Jonas Ried made his first encounter with the barriers going to destroy the #88 Porsche of Proton Competition, while shortly after, in the ‘Porsche Curves’ area, Ben Barnicoat crashed disastrously with the #80 Oreca of AF Corse with which he was leading comfortably in Classe LMP2 PRO/AM.

At the 18th hour a copious smoke from the engine put an end to the race of the Vanwall of ByKolles Racing in the Hypercar Class, where everything is still very open in the duel for success.

With incredible pace and excellent stops, the #51 Ferrari driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi closed the gap to Ryo Hirakawa’s Toyota and halfway through the 18th hour the two LMHs slipped back into each other’s pit stops.

On the GR010 Hybrid #8 the nose was changed leaving the Japanese at the wheel, while in the AF Corse pits Pier Guidi made way for James Calado, who went out in front of the Toyota as the new race leader.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook Photo by: Marc Fleury

Third place is still in the hands of the Cadillac #2 of Chip Ganassi Racing, which now finds itself behind the twin #3, pressed by the Porsche #6 of Team Penske which lost time in an off-track between ‘Arnage’ and Indianapolis’ going down fifth. However, Kévin Estre redeemed himself by catching up on Sébastien Bourdais, putting himself behind the yellow V-Series.R at the very threatening end of the hour.

The Peugeot #93 is 3 laps behind the leaders and occupies the sixth position without particular worries, also because it has a lap advantage over Glickenhaus #709 and #708.

Top10 which is completed by Porsche-Penske #5 and Ferrari #50, well ahead of Peugeot #04 and Jota’s Porsche #38, which together with the Cadillac #311 prepared by Action Express Racing closes the list of the category.

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 – Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In the LMP2 Class, the tussle between the Orecas of Inter Europol Competition #34 and Team WRT #41 for first place is getting better and better, even if the 07-Gibson of the Belgian team had to serve 10″ at the last pit stop for a contact with a rival.

The Duqueine Team #30 remains third and more detached from the leading pair, with Idec Sport #48 ready to fight back in the duel for the last step of the podium.

Top5 for Panis Racing #65 followed by Alpine #36 and Team WRT #31, while Jota #28 and Vector Sport #10 remain in the Top10, where we now find Algarve Pro Racing #45, leapt to the PRO/AM lead after the KO by AF Corse.

In this category, the place of honor goes to Cool Racing #37, third place goes to DKR Engineering #43 and Graff Racing #39.

#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO of Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker, Daniel Serra Photo by: Marc Fleury

In the LMGTE AM Class, the Ferrari of Kessel Racing #57 continues to dictate the pace ahead of the Porsche #85 of the Iron Dames, with the 488 #54 of AF Corse third.

The Porsches of GR Racing #86 and Project 1-AO were setting up a derby between 911 RSR-19s, but Matteo Cairoli spun midway through the 18th hour and lost contact with Michael Wainwright.

Sixth was the ORT by TF Sport Aston Martin #25 followed by Proton Competition’s Corvette #33 and Porsche #911, with NorthWest AMR-TF Sport’s #98 Aston Martin and Walkenhorst’s Ferrari #100 completing the top10.

In the meantime, we point out that the Hendrick Motorsports/Garage 56-prepared Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR remains in 30th place overall with a solid race by the Johnson/Button/Rockenfeller trio.