The night of the 24h of Le Mans is never without excitement and twists, and even for the centenary edition the tradition remains, with the classification coming out with several new features when we passed the halfway point and first light of dawn begin to illuminate the Circuit de la Sarthe.

At the restart, the Safety Car intervened to clean the track of debris and remove the Toyota #7 of Kamui Kobayashi, which stopped after being badly rear-ended by an LMP2, causing it to puncture the rear wheels twice and the driveshaft to break, preventing the Japanese from continue, Peugeot and Ferrari also saw themselves affected by adverse episodes.

After a brief fight between Nico Muller and his rivals, the 9X8 #94 which passed into the hands of Gustavo Menezes saw his dreams of glory go up in smoke with a mistake made at the first chicane of the ‘Hunaudières’ straight committed by the American, who impacted against the right-hand barriers after a skid and having to return to the pits for repairs.

Ferrari #50 fared no better in the tenth hour, as it ran into a stone which damaged the ERS radiator and had to resort to the intervention of the AF Corse mechanics, losing 5 laps and now finding itself on the edge of the Top10.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Marc Fleury

At Toyota, they are largely consoled by the leadership regained with grit by the GR010 #8, behind it they are looking for a way to make up for the Ferrari #51, which fell just over 40″ from the Japanese car and with a good margin over the Cadillac #2 by Chip Ganassi Racing which remained third.

In all the chaos, Porsche found the Top 5 again with the 963 #6 of Team Penske, followed by the Cadillac #3 and the Peugeot #93, which however had previously accumulated a couple of laps behind the leader.

Despite the decidedly lower wheelbase, the Glickenhaus #708 and #709 are silently in seventh and eighth place, obviously cut out of the fight for the podium, but all in all consistent in their small way, something the Porsche #5 cannot say, at the taken with a leak in the cooling system and now ninth with just over 1′ ahead of Ferrari #50.

The Peugeot #94 is more detached in 11th place, behind it with several laps to catch up we find the Porsche #38 deprived of Jota, the Cadillac #311 of Action Express Racing and the Vanwall of ByKolles Racing.

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Delétraz Photo by: Pawel Hip Rally

In the LMP2 Class, the WRT Team took first place with the Oreca 07-Gibson #41, however pressed by the #34 of Inter Europol Competition who wants to regain the position in a rather heated fight.

Third we find the #65 of Panis Racing, which has a good margin on the #30 of the Duqueine Team and on the Idec Sport #48.

A lap down for the #36 Alpine which is sixth, followed at a safe distance by the #31 of Team WRT and the #28 driven by Jota, with Vector Sport #10 ninth and AF Corse #80 closing the Top10 as leader of the PRO/ AM.

In this category we have the #45 of Algarve Pro Racing in second place, the #37 of Cool Racing further behind.

It’s definitely not a day at Prema because the #9 continues to struggle to 16th place and the #63 went out after a bad accident with Daniil Kvyat at the wheel, unhurt despite the night’s fright.

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19 of Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

In the LMGTE AM Class the #57 Ferrari of Kessel Racing took the lead exploiting the fact that it has a different strategy such as pit stops, but the #85 Porsche of the great Iron Dames is second and ready to take over the lead.

The Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF occupies the last step of the podium, which the Porsches of GR Racing #86 and Project 1-AO also aspire to in great battle with each other, with the Ferrari #54 of AF Corse behind.