The 2024 24H Series calendar has been changed significantly: the 24H Dubai has been postponed by two weeks and this will create quite a few problems for some GT3 drivers and teams.

Originally scheduled for the weekend of 13-14 January, the endurance race has been moved to the weekend of 27-28 January, enriching that January period already full of high-level races such as the Rallye Monte-Carlo – the first outing of the WRC 2024 – and, above all, the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship of the season.

Creventic, promoter of the 24H Dubai, informed the participating teams of the postponement of the race due to the clashes currently underway in the Red Sea.

The Houthi rebels (armed group from Yemen) launched missiles at merchant ships crossing the Suez Canal. The ongoing conflict does not allow boats to cross the canal, so it is necessary to adopt a new route via South Africa.

This postponement, made necessary by the conflict situation, however caused quite a few problems for drivers and teams (especially GT3). Some of these, registered for both the 24H Dubai and the 24 Hours of Daytona, will at this point have to choose where to race, because the races have now become concurrent.

Despite the efforts of the promoter, who did everything to avoid postponing the event and putting the 24H Dubai in conjunction with Daytona, for example passing through Tangier and reaching Jeddah, it was not possible to do otherwise.