Bittersweet qualifying of the 24h of Daytona for Porsche, which at the debut of the new 963 LMDh.

With a push in the final stages, Felipe Nasr had managed to place his #7 in the lead of the GTP Class, but a few seconds later he saw himself tricked by Tom Blomqvist’s Acura for very few cents.

An agitated and exciting ending, fruit of the mistake that his … Continue reading had previously committed

#24h #Daytona #Confidence #Porsche #shame #bang #pace