Tom Blomqvist made history at Daytona, conquering the first Pole Position of an LMDh with a great final lap during Qualifying on Sunday evening.

The protagonists of the IMSA SportsCar Championship competed for the supremacy for the starting grid of the 24h which will take place next weekend in Florida, with the Anglo-Swedish author of a performance …Continue reading

#24h #Daytona #Blomqvist #Pole #the.. #dark #improvised