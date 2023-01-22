Acura and Mercedes celebrate Pole Position for the 24h of Daytona 2023 which will take place on January 28-29, thanks to outstanding performances at the end of the Qualifying sessions held in Florida after the Roar Before the 24 test weekend.

In the four timed sessions, under a cloudy sky with some rays of the sun making their way, and a considerable wind blowing, the protagonists … Continue reading

#24h #Daytona #Acura #Mercedes #sign #great #Pole #Positions