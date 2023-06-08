Ferrari protagonist

In a qualifying session interrupted by two red flags and with the introduction of numerous yellow flags, the authentic protagonists of the first session of qualifying of the 24 Hours of Le Mans They were Antonio Fuoco and Alessandro Pier Guidi, respectively first and second place in the Hypercar category. In this way, in addition to demonstrating the potential of Ferrari 499Pthe two Italian drivers allowed the returning team from Maranello to access Thursday evening’s Hyperpole, a session that will prove to be decisive for assigning the pole position of the 100th edition of the most famous Endurance race in the world.

Hypercar: Fuoco and Pier Guidi fly

In the first half hour of practice made complex by the double interruption of the session and by the decisions of the Race Direction to cancel several times (mainly due to failure to respect the track limits), the best performance was signed by Kamui Kobayashi, with the Japanese Toyota capable of maintaining the virtual pole for about 40 minutes. However, the Japanese, later replaced by Lopez, slipped to third position, ahead of the other Toyota of Hartley, after the impeccable performances of the two Italian drivers, with Fuoco author of the best time in 3:25.213, and almost two tenths of a second faster than his compatriot. So the two Ferraris and the two Toyotas go through, in turn followed by the two Penske Porsches and the Cadillacs of Nasr and Bamber, who close the top-8.

POS. # PILOT SELF-TEAM TIME-GAP 1 50 Anthony Fire Ferrari AF Corse 3:25.213 2 51 Alessandro Pier Guidi Ferrari AF Corse +0.199 3 7 Jose Maria Lopez Toyota Gazoo +0.272 4 8 Brendon Hartley Toyota Gazoo +0.536 5 5 Frederic Makowiecki Porsche Penske +0.635 6 75 Felipe Nasr Porsche Penske +0.655 7 3 Sebastien Bourdais Cadillacs +0.711 8 2 Earl Bamber Cadillacs +0.807

LMP2: open fight for the best time

The two red flags displayed by the Race Direction were attributable to two episodes that occurred in LMP2, first due to a contact between Vaxivierre and Albuquerque at the Ford Chicanes and subsequently due to an impact against Jakobsen’s barriers at turn 21. Once order was restored on the track , a real battle for leadership was ignited, conquered by Peter Fittipaldi and maintained until the checkered flag, albeit with an advantage of only 2 thousandths of a second from Deletraz’s WRT. The top four riders finished within a gap of less than a tenthand among these the Italian Mirko Bortolotti, in third place, who thus brings Prema to Hyperpole together with Bent Viscaal, in eighth place.

POS. # PILOT SELF-TEAM TIME-GAP 1 28 Peter Fittipaldi Oreca Gibson-Jota 3:34,571 2 41 Louis Deletraz Oreca Gibson – WRT +0.002 3 63 Mirko Bortolotti Oreca Gibson – Prema +0.042 4 48 Paul Chatin Oreca Gibson–Idec +0.088 5 10 Gabriel Aubry Oreca Gibson–Vector +0.234 6 47 Reshad de Gerus Gibson Oreca – Cool +0.354 7 923 Dries Vanthoor Oreca Gibson – Team Turkey +0.425 8 9 Bent Viscaal Oreca Gibson – Prema +0.641

GTE AM: another Ferrari one-two, and an Italian one

Apart from the initial thrill caused by the impact of Ried’s #88 Porsche on the barriers at the entrance to Dunlop, this class too witnessed a very intense fight for the best time, and here too with positive results for the teams and Italian pilots. In the first two positions, in fact, the Ferrari of Rovera and Rigon, with Daniel Serra who closed the Top-5 with the Ferrari of the Kessel team. Also worth noting are two other Prancing Horse cars that will be back in tomorrow’s Hyperpole, with De Pauw and Cozzolino placing their 488 GTE Evos in seventh and eighth position, the last one available for the round.

POS. # PILOT SELF-TEAM TIME-GAP 1 83 Alessio Rovera Ferrari – Richard Mille AF Corse 3:51,877 2 54 David Rigon Ferrari – AF Corse +0.037 3 33 Nicky Catsburg Chevrolet Corvettes +0.351 4 25 Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin – ORT +0.554 5 57 Daniel Serra Ferrari-Kessel +0.582 6 55 Marco Sorensen Aston Martin – GMB +0.607 7 21 Ulysse de Pauw Ferrari – AF Corse +1.091 8 74 Kei Cozzolino Ferrari-Kessel +1.386

Appointment with the Hyperpole

With the names of the drivers and teams of all three classes that will participate in the definitive qualifying session for the assignment of the pole position, i.e. the Hyperpolethe appointment is everything for this session, which will start tomorrow at 20:00. The event, following that of PL3 (which will take place from 15:00 to 18:00) can be followed live on Eurosport 2, ES Player and fiawec.tv. At the end of this long-awaited event, Thursday 8 June will definitively end with PL4 at night, from 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm.