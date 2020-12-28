With the arrival of 2498 new cases of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, the total infection cases increased to 19,22,048. An official of the health department gave this information. He said that during the day there were 50 deaths due to infection in the state, which increased the death toll in the epidemic in the state to 49305. A total of 4,501 patients were discharged after treatment, after which the number of cured people in the state increased to 1814449. The number of under-treated patients in the state is now 57159.

The Maharashtra government on Monday appealed people not to go out of their homes to celebrate the new year amid the Kovid-19 epidemic and said that night curfew would continue till January 5 in major cities of the state. As a precaution after the Corona virus redesign in Britain (in big cities) curfew has been imposed from 11 am to 6 pm till 5 January in areas falling within the corporate limits.

The circular of the state government appeals to the people to welcome the New Year in their homes in a normal manner and to avoid ‘going to the beach, gardens, roads, there will be no curfew on 31 December.

The circular specifically called on children younger than ten years and elders above 60 years not to go out of the house to celebrate the New Year in the wake of this epidemic. On New Year in Mumbai, a large number of people reach places like Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Girgaum and Juhu etc.