Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Alef Education Holding Company announced its first financial results for the period ending June 30, 2024, after its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange at the beginning of June 2024.

Compared to its performance during the same period last year, Alef Education achieved a 7 percent increase in adjusted profits before tax during the first half of 2024, reaching AED 249 million compared to AED 233 million, excluding its investment income during the first half of 2023 related to the investment portfolio, which was closed at the end of the year.

The company recorded an adjusted profit margin before tax of 70 per cent, an increase of 4 per cent compared to the first half of last year, resulting in an increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation by 4 per cent to reach AED 259 million during the first half, while costs decreased by 6 per cent to reach AED 112 million.

“The strong results achieved by Alef Education in the first half reflect our ability to continue to achieve excellent financial performance, supported by the stability and predictability of our revenues through long-term contracts and the high confidence that our partners have in our ability to improve their educational outcomes. On the other hand, our AI-powered educational products, which enable students to fully realize their potential, are witnessing a growing demand,” said Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education.

“We are committed to employing the best advanced technologies to enhance our existing educational tools and develop new customized solutions that meet the needs of our growing base of customers and students. The company also enjoys a strong financial position thanks to the stability of its contract revenues, which will enable us to continue our successful journey in parallel with our efforts towards achieving internal and external growth, ensuring more profits and increasing shareholder value,” he added.

The company continued to maintain its operational performance during the first half of 2024, as it succeeded in converting 14 percent of its total user base of 1.1 million to paid subscription users – equivalent to 151,000 users – through the “Alef Education” platform.