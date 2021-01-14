Over the past 24 hours, 24,763 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in 85 regions in Russia. The total number of infected people in the country since the start of the pandemic has increased to 3,495,816, reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru website.

Most of all new cases were registered in Moscow (5893), St. Petersburg (3041), Moscow region (1263). The least infections per day occurred in the Nenets (4) and Chukotka (8) Autonomous Districts, in the Jewish Region (10).

In 24 hours, 570 patients with COVID-19 died, and almost 28 thousand more recovered. In total, 63 940 infected people died during the epidemic, 2 882 044 were cured.

The record for daily mortality was reached on December 24. Then 635 patients died.