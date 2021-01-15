Over the past day, 24,715 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. The total number of infected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,520,531. Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

Most of all new cases were registered in Moscow (5534), St. Petersburg (3094) and the Moscow region (1361). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (13), Chukotka (9) and Nenets (3) Autonomous Districts.

Also, 555 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, 64,495 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

The number of daily recoveries was 27 636. Since the beginning of the pandemic, this figure has reached 2 909 680.