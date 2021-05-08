Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, chaired the meeting to evaluate the performance of the General Department of Operations during the first quarter of this year, in the presence of Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs in the Acting, and Major General Eng. Kamel Butti Al-Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Operations Brigadier General Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Administration for Excellence and Entrepreneurship, Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah Al-Reda, Deputy Director of the General Department of Operations, Colonel Turki bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Center Department, Colonel Khalid bin Sulaiman, Director of the Supervision and Inspection Department, and a number of officers .

The meeting discussed topics on the agenda, the latest developments, and reviewed the results of implementing the decisions of the previous evaluation meeting and what had been implemented.

His Excellency General Al-Marri noted the great role that non-commissioned officers and personnel working in the command and control center and patrols play in maintaining security in the areas of jurisdiction, which contributed to achieving an average of two minutes and 47 seconds for response time with emergency cases in the first quarter of this year. The targeted response to these cases was 6 minutes, while the average response time for emergency cases in the same period of 2020 was 4 minutes and 57 seconds, and the response time for non-emergency cases was 9 minutes and 25 seconds in the first quarter of this year, compared to 10 minutes and 53 seconds in The same period last year.

One million calls

His Excellency General Al-Marri reviewed the results of the emergency phone (999) for the first quarter of this year and compared it to the first quarter of the year 2020, as the Command and Control Management Center received in the first quarter of this year one million and 101 thousand and 51 calls, 99.79% of which were answered within 10 seconds, compared to one million and 353,269 calls during the first quarter of 2020, and 97.53% of them were answered within 10 seconds.

Call center 901

Team Al-Marri listened to an explanation about the statistics of incoming calls to the call center (901), as the number of incoming calls to the center in the first quarter of this year reached 170,323 calls, and the percentage of calls answered within 20 seconds reached 90.7%, compared to The center received 164,874 calls in the first quarter of 2020, and the percentage of calls answered within 20 seconds reached 80%.

Dubai Police concludes the activities of the Ramadan cultural season

Major General Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Fahd, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs at Dubai Police, concluded the activities of the Ramadan cultural season for the year 1442 AH, with a lecture entitled (Ramadan Thoughts), which was held at the Officers Club at the Dubai Police Academy, in the presence of the Brigadier Prof. Dr. Muhammad Butti Al Shamsi Acting Director of the Academy, Colonel Badran Al Shamsi, Director of the General Administration for Training, and Colonel Ahmed Mardas, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Training, and the lecture was broadcast remotely for the Academic and Training Sector employees.

Major General Ibn Fahd praised the Academy’s keenness to seize the flavors of the Holy Month and organize the Ramadan seasons on an ongoing basis, given its positive repercussions on the human soul and its contribution to inculcating values, promoting spirituality, refining morals and behavior, and acquiring a diverse knowledge culture, noting the challenges posed by the Corona pandemic in the fields of education and training. To the infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates of qualified cadres and smart technologies that enabled it to make flexible and rapid transformation in times of crisis, and enabled its educational institutions to continue education and training remotely.