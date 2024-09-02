Mexico City.- The Pension Program for the Well-being of Older Adults recorded an expenditure of 245 thousand 884 million pesos only between January and June of this year, which represented 53 percent of the annual modified budget of 462 thousand 524 million, according to the Sixth Government Report 2023-2024.

Of the total resources used, 237,810 million pesos were channeled to the payment of economic pensions and payment support for march payments, as detailed in the document.

The approved budget for 2024 of 465 thousand 049 million pesos was 32.16 percent higher, in real terms, than that approved in 2023. “Since the beginning of this administration and until June 2024, economic pensions were granted to 14 million 913 thousand 413 older adults who are or at some point were beneficiaries of the program.

“At the beginning of this administration and until June 2024, 9 million 917 thousand 671 new entrants were registered in the program,” the AMLO Administration highlighted in the report.

Considering the period from September 2023 to June 2024, economic pensions were paid to 12 million 343 thousand 472 elderly people entitled to benefits, of which one million 070 thousand 549 people reside in indigenous or Afro-Mexican municipalities or localities. It is noteworthy that as of June 2024, the program’s registry increased by 138 percent compared to the end of 2018, and that from December 2018 to June 2024, the monthly pension amount has almost quadrupled in real terms. “As of June 2024, the banking of economic pensions for elderly people entitled to benefits was achieved, 99.9 percent of them receive the pension by bank transfer, which meant a growth of 47 percentage points compared to the 53 percent of people with banks in December 2018,” he added. The resources allocated to the program in 2024 increased sevenfold, in real terms, compared to those allocated in 2018, according to data from the Ministry of Welfare contained in the Report.