‘Nicaragua: A persecuted Church?’ is a report that follows the trail of the persecution and expulsions that have been committed against religious people in that Central American country since the social and political crisis broke out in 2018. In the new installment of that document, Martha Patricia Molina, the exiled researcher who is investigating this matter, assures that in recent years, 245 religious figures have been forced into exile or expelled from the country.

Of that total, One is a nuncio, three are bishops, 136 are priests belonging to different dioceses of Nicaragua, three are deacons, eleven are seminarians, and 91 are religious or nuns.Of these, 19 Nicaraguan religious, including the released bishop Rolando Alvarez and the exiled bishop Silvio Báez, and 14 other priests, have been declared “traitors to the homeland” and stripped of their nationality.

These attacks are part of the 879 attacks that the Catholic Church in Nicaragua has suffered from the Government that it presides over. Daniel Ortega with his wife Rosario Murillo, from April 2018 to the first half of 2024, according to the study.

“Due to the dictatorship’s constant attacks against the clergy, the dioceses of Matagalpa, Estelí (both in the north) and Siuna (in the Caribbean) are without the physical presence of their bishops because they were illegally exiled,” the researcher noted.

Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Alvarez.

The Archdiocese of Managua, headed by Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, is the one that has received the most attacks (294) from the authorities and this is because it is the largest jurisdiction, because it includes the departments of Managua, Masaya and Carazo, explained Molina.

In second place is the Diocese of Matagalpa, with 162 attacks; followed by the Diocese of Estelí (72). Both are now directed and administered from exile by Bishop Álvarez.

According to the study, 19 properties belonging to the Catholic Church have been “confiscated” by the Nicaraguan State, despite the fact that Article 44 of the Political Constitution prohibits the confiscation of property.

Why does the regime persecute the Church?

All this is part of the authoritarian drift that worsened in Nicaragua since April 2018, when the government brutally repressed protests that left 309 dead and some 1,300 political prisoners.

President Daniel Ortega has been in power since 2007 and has taken action against his opponents. Those who opposed him in the 2021 elections were imprisoned, banished or forced into exile.

Religious figures, along with political opponents, are those who have suffered the most persecution in that country.

Molina herself, in dialogue with BBC Worldsaid that “the government has been eradicating democratic spaces. The church is the only bastion left, as the clergy has not been willing to flatter them.”

Daniel Ortega, President of Nicaragua, with his wife and Vice President, Rosario Murillo.

In fact, the media explains that tensions between the Church and the Sandinistas have not always been the same. In fact, the clergy in that country served to mediate between the Sandinista Liberation Front and the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza for the release of political prisoners in the 1980s.

However, In the following years, the Church began to denounce the excesses of Sandinismo. More recently, since 2007, when Ortega returned to power, the Church has raised its tone against repression. During the 2018 marches, they gave shelter to many young people who took to the streets to protest, something that is not tolerated in Managua.

Since then, the government has banned rites such as those of Holy Week and during masses they make sure that no negative allusion is made to Ortega. According to Nicaraguan newspapers, the Ortega government is willing to eliminate any type of institution or figure that might oppose the government.

“It is highly worrying that in Nicaragua there continues to be persecution against members of the Catholic Church. It is no longer a question of whether a cleric or member of the Church behaves well or badly, according to the criteria of the dictatorship, but rather they are persecuted on the basis that there is a decision to arrest and repress everything that has to do with the religious world that the dictatorship does not control,” Ismael Moreno, a Jesuit priest and researcher, told The Pressfrom Nicaragua.

The role of Rosario Murillo

Vice President and wife of Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo, is one of the most prominent figures who has been responsible for raising the level of discourse against religious people.

By the way, the digital media El Confidencial, founded by Nicaraguan journalists in exile, produced a report in which they reflect the vice president’s systematic narrative to attack religious people.

Disqualifications such as “servants of Satan”, “representatives of the devil”, “devils” or “false representatives of God” are some of the phrases that he usually uses in his speeches.

“According to Murillo, during the 2018 protests, priests lent their churches to call on citizens to protest. ‘How can we believe anything the representatives of the devil say? How dare they blaspheme? Because it is blasphemy, a sacrilege to alter the order of things, and to do so in the name of God,’” adds the newspaper El Confidencial, echoing the words used by Murillo to justify the attack on the Church.

In addition to arrests of religious figures, researcher Molina mentioned other types of attacks recorded, including sieges, repression of religious figures, restrictions on entry into temples, closure of Catholic NGOs and media outlets, prohibitions on religious activities, graffiti and hate messages, theft and desecration, and repression of lay people, among others.

