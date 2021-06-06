D.he health authorities in Germany reported 2440 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from numbers from Sunday morning, the the status of the RKI dashboard from 5:04 a.m.

For comparison: a week ago the value was 3852 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Sunday morning as nationwide 24.7. The day before it was 26.3, the previous week it was 35.2. While Hildburghausen in Thuringia was one of the districts above the critical threshold of 100 on Saturday, all districts and urban districts in Germany are now below an incidence of 90. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has the lowest value among the federal states (8.4); Thuringia has the highest with 30.

In a management report, however, the RKI referred to the Corpus Christi holiday in many federal states on Thursday: “When interpreting the number of cases, it should be noted that fewer people visit a doctor on public holidays, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out. This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the responsible health authorities. “

According to the information, 74 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 56 dead.

Relaxation in the intensive care units

From the point of view of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), the stress in the clinics has improved. “You can feel the relaxation on the stations,” said DIVI President Prof. Gernot Marx to the editorial network Germany. The developments went in the right direction.

The figures showed that the vast majority of citizens behaved in a very disciplined manner, and that vaccinations and the federal emergency brake had their effect. However, if many people were careless, the infections could increase again in autumn, according to Marx. A fourth wave is possible. “There is still a risk that there could be many seriously ill people and deaths again.”

The RKI has counted 3,700,367 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized.

The RKI stated the number of people recovered at 3,538,000. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 89,222.

According to the RKI situation report on Saturday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.84; the day before it was 0.88. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 84 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.