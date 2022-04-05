Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 192,574 new examinations had been conducted on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19). », and those who are in contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 244 new cases of the emerging coronavirus, of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases subject to the necessary health care.

This brings the total recorded injuries to 892,714.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 441 new cases of people infected with the Corona virus, and their full recovery from its symptoms, after receiving the necessary health care. Thus, the total number of cured cases is 871,055.



