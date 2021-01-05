In Russia, over the past day, 24,246 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected – since the beginning of the pandemic, it was detected in 3,284,384 people. This was announced on Tuesday, January 5, by the operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel.

24246 coronavirus cases detected in Russia in the last 24 hours

New infections were found in 84 regions of the country. Most of them were detected in Moscow (4842), St. Petersburg (3649) and the Moscow region (1131). Least of all – in Tuva (20), the Jewish Autonomous Region (17) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (7).

Over the last day, 518 deaths were detected. A total of 59,506 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

The headquarters also reported 22,632 recoveries. For all the time this figure was 2 662 668.