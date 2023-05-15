During the three months that represented the first quarter of this year, the legal advisory team at the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources received nearly 2,400 requests for legal advice received from ministries and federal entities and their employees, local and private entities and the public, about human resources policies, legislation and systems applied at the level of the federal government. .

Amna Al Mandous, Director of Policies and Legal Affairs Department at the Authority, explained that the legal advisory team responded to all legal advice received from ministries, federal entities and the public of customers, through various official channels dedicated to receiving legal advice, including digital channels, such as the customer happiness system, and the Authority’s smart application, Fahr. And “Hamad”, the virtual assistant for the authority’s customers, and the unified call center 600525524.

She pointed out that the customer happiness system available on the Authority’s website www.fahr.gov.ae received the largest share of the legal advice received by the Authority at 91%, followed by the Authority’s smart application at a rate of 8% of the total inquiries, noting that the inquiries in their entirety were regarding vacations. Bonuses, allowances, promotions, and electronic human resources systems under the umbrella of the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati”.

For her part, Moza Bushlaibi, Head of the Legal Consultation Department at the Authority, confirmed that the formation of the legal advisory team in 2010 came out of the Authority’s keenness to create a sound legal culture around human resources legislation, policies, and systems applied at the level of the federal government.

With regard to the mechanism of work of the legal advisory team, she explained that the team studies the inquiries received by the Authority on a daily basis regarding human resources laws, legislation and policies in the federal government, and ministerial decisions, regulations and systems issued in this regard, and the team aims to unify legal opinions in all matters presented to the Authority, Documenting legal principles to standardize and facilitate future work procedures.