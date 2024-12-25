Some 240 skiers are being evacuated by helicopter this Tuesday after being left blocked by the breakdown of a chairlift motor in the Hautes-Alpes department (southeastern France).

The incident, in which no injuries were reported, occurred in the Superdévoluy ski resort, according to sources from the departmental prefecture (government delegation).

The rescue began at 3:00 p.m. and will last several hours due to the need to evacuate each of the users by air.

But the weather conditions in the area, according to public broadcaster France Bleu, are favorable to be able to execute the operation without additional difficulties.