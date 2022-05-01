The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 231,652 new examinations were conducted to discover and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them, and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 240 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases, and are subject to the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 898,811.

And the ministry announced that no deaths related to injuries were recorded, and thus the number of deaths recorded in the country remains at 2302 cases.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 392 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 882,223 cases.

The Ministry announced the provision of 5,477 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses it provided until yesterday to 24 million and 734 thousand and 759 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution increases to 250.09 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.



