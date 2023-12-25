A total of 240 migrants arrived on the coast of the Canary Islands (Atlantic) since Sunday night, Christmas Eve, in four precarious boats, one of them to the island of Tenerife and three to El Hierro, various official sources reported this Monday.

The migrants from the first two boats, arriving during the night on the coasts of Tenerife and El Hierro, were rescued at sea by Salvamento Marítimo, while Two other boats arrived by their means early in the morning in the morning to El Hierro, escorted by the rescue services.

The first of these vessels, known as cayucos, was detected south of Tenerife by a Civil Guard radar, after which a Maritime Rescue ship set sail to meet them and rescued the 48 occupants. all men of sub-Saharan origin, and transferred them to Tenerife, where two of them were transferred to health centers for minor pathologies.

Shortly afterwards, at 12:10 a.m. this Monday, 54 migrants were disembarked by Maritime Rescue in El Hierro, without requiring transfers to health centers, after also being detected by a Civil Guard radar.

Early today, the Civil Guard reported two other canoes that were sailing towards El Hierro, which were also rescued, the first with 57 people of sub-Saharan origin, two of them womenand they said they had left Mauritania.

On the other boat, also from Mauritania, 81 people of sub-Saharan origin were sailing, including two women and a minor. To these 240 migrants who arrived today in the Canary Islands are added the 125 occupants of a canoe who arrived yesterday in El Hierro and who had left Dakar, capital of Senegal, eight days ago, according to what they told the emergency services.

The arrival of immigrants to the Canary Islands increased significantly starting last August, with some moments of great influx that put the reception services in trouble.

According to the latest from the Ministry of the Interior, so far this year 37,187 people have arrived in the Canary Islands in 561 boats, 140.4 percent more than the same period last year.

These people risk crossing the Atlantic in precarious boats through what is known as the Canary Emigration Route, one of the most dangerous in the world, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), since they have to navigate up to 1,500 kilometers. in open ocean.

EFE