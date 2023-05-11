Not everything is happiness on Mother’s Day, and that is, the fans of the Nickelodeon television series rugrats with a good memory, they will remember that precisely today, 24 years ago. Carlitos Finster, the adorable and best friend of Tommy, protagonist of the series, found a poem written by his deceased mother.

According to the events described in rugratsCarlitos’ mother, Melinda, passed away when he was a few months old. In the original series, Carlitos is 2 years old and was the only one in the cast who did not have a mother. The poem goes like this:

“My sweet little Carlitos, I think I have to leave you. This poem is to tell you where you can always find me. When the wind blows gently, that will be my hand on your face, and when the tree shades you, that will be me covering you with my arm. When you feel the sun burn on you, that will be me tickling you. When the raindrops wet you, those will be my tears of joy. When the grass wraps you up, it’ll be me holding you tight. When the birds sing, that will be me whispering to you.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Wow, looks like it started to rain, huh guys?