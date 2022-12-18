A 24-year-old man died in the night from Saturday to Sunday after heavy fireworks exploded in his face. The man was so injured in the accident that he had to be resuscitated in the street and was rushed to hospital. He died of his injuries a few hours later, reports the police Sunday. The incident took place in Ridderkerk, South Holland.

The police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Alblasserdam for involvement in the fireworks incident. He would have set off the fireworks and later turned out to be in possession of two more pieces of heavy fireworks. They have been seized. A family member of the victim has also been arrested. According to the police, this 62-year-old man reacted “so emotionally and aggressively” to the accident that he hindered the assistance. According to the regional broadcaster Rijnmond it concerns the father of the victim, who is an aid worker himself and wanted to help resuscitate his son. The 29-year-old man is also said to be related to the victim, according to Rijnmond.

This year, after a two-year ban, fireworks can be set off again and the serious incidents are slowly piling up again. Last Saturday, a nine-year-old child in Oss, North Brabant, was seriously injured after playing with dangerous fireworks that were lying on the street. The national fireworks ban was announced two years ago in order not to further burden healthcare during the corona pandemic. In twelve municipalities, including Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Nijmegen and Haarlem, this New Year’s Eve is still a ban on fireworks.