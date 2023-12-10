Home page World

The crime scene in Bremen is cordoned off with police tape. © —/Nord-West-Media TV /dpa

The police are investigating a homicide in Bremen. A 24-year-old is said to have killed his sister.

Bremen – A 24-year-old is said to have killed his sister, who was one year younger than him, in Bremen. The young man was temporarily arrested in an apartment in an apartment building, a police spokesman said on Sunday. A homicide is being investigated.

According to the spokesman, other family members of the siblings were in the apartment at the time of the crime late on Saturday evening. The questioning of relatives is still ongoing. The police initially did not want to provide further details. On Sunday morning, forensic officers were still on duty at the crime scene. dpa