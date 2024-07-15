The city of Reggio Calabria is in shock over a tragic discovery that was made in the home of a 24-year-old local girl. The young woman’s mother, in fact, found two fetuses lifeless, wrapped in a sheet and hidden in a closet. The prosecutor’s office of the Calabrian capital has opened an investigation and the 24-year-old risks being convicted for the crime of double infanticide. Below are the details of this dramatic story.

It is shocking news that has spread in the last few hours and that concerns a dramatic event that occurred in Reggio Calabria. A woman, according to what has emerged, found two lifeless fetuses wrapped in a sheet in the closet of her daughter, a young woman of 24 years. The woman made the bitter discovery because she felt a strong odor coming from that closet, which pushed her to check inside more closely.

Apparently they are two children, two little twins, already formedwhich would have arrived around the fifth month of gestation. The woman has immediately alerted the policewho arrived on site and verified the incident and reported everything to the Prosecutor’s Office, which immediately opened an investigation file against the 24-year-old, hypothesizing the crime of double infanticide.

The two little bodies were transported to morguewhere the personnel in charge will carry out the necessary test to clarify the causes of their death. In the meantime, the mother was admitted to the gynecology and obstetrics department of the hospital in Reggio Calabria.

The 24-year-old had already presented herself at the hospital in the last few days, complaining severe painperhaps due to the birth of the two fetuses. The circumstances of the birth have not yet been clarified and, in the next few hours, an attempt will be made to understand whether the girl gave birth normally at home or whether it was an abortion.

The authorities also want to understand if there are third parties whether they were aware of the fact and whether they even helped the girl give birth. Updates on this tragic story will follow.