To have been the first Slovenian in win the Tour de France two years in a row It is not the only achievement that Tadej Pogacar has had throughout his professional career.

​The 24-year-old Slovenian is becoming a key player for cycling, as he was the winner of the Vuelta a Andalucía, Spain, a tournament that took place from February 15 to 19 of this year. There, he beat great athletes like Mikel Landa and Santiago Buitrago.

According to ‘ESPN’ This achievement allowed Tadej to complete 51 wins, the same number that Nairo Quintana has at 33 years of age.something that makes this cyclist one of the youngest to obtain this score.

​To celebrate this goal, Tadej posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account (@tadejpogacar), in which he commented: “Proud to have made it with this group; bravo, guys.” The publication has had more than 55,000 “likes” and in this his followers showed him affection, admiration and respect: “Wonderful”, “More than 50 victories as a 24-year-old professional, it’s a great achievement! and “See you in the Belgian classics!”, were some of the comments.

According to Tadej’s official website, this athlete began his career in 2007 when he was barely 9 years old. At that time he was part of the cycling club Rog Lj Biljana, until in 2018 he was hired by the UAE Team Emirates team, the same one in which he is currently.

However, the cyclist assured in an interview for the portal ‘Sporza’ that will not participate in the Strade Bianche that will take place on March 4 in Italysince he wants to rest and prepare for Paris-Nice, a tournament held from March 5 to 12 of the same month.

