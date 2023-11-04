Dubai Police seized 24 vehicles and motorcycles whose drivers committed reckless and dangerous acts in the Al Ruwayyah area.

The Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, confirmed the seizure of 19 vehicles and five motorcycles, and the issuance of 35 serious violations to drivers who performed parade activities during the period that witnessed the rain, pointing out that “the drivers of the impounded vehicles and bicycles committed several violations that required seizure,” It included performing acts of display and chaos, and driving recklessly in a way that poses a danger to the public, as well as driving a vehicle that makes noise, and some passengers exiting from the windows.”

He pointed out that several violations were issued, including driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the life of the driver or the life, safety, or security of others, and the application of the provisions of Decree 30 regarding vehicle impoundment, bringing the value of releasing vehicle impoundment to 50 thousand dirhams.

He explained that the violations were concentrated in the Al-Ruwayyah area, noting that the General Traffic Department prepared by intensifying traffic patrols in the area, to reduce these negative behaviors, and control the road with high effectiveness, stressing that it was able to seize and impound vehicles and motorcycles involved in committing dangerous violations, and divert Its drivers are referred to the relevant center to take legal action against them.

He continued, “The seizure of violating vehicles extends to varying periods depending on the nature of the violation, in addition to the financial fine imposed in accordance with the Federal Traffic Law,” pointing to the Dubai Police initiative that warned against wrong practices in advance, stressing that “there are clear instructions not to tolerate the perpetrators of these violations.” Traffic traffic, within the framework of preserving the civilized appearance of the emirate, but there is a group that insisted on committing it.”

Al Mazrouei warned against driving vehicles recklessly and recklessly on the roads, explaining that “the law punishes the driver for driving the vehicle in a way that endangers his life or the life of others or their safety or security, or driving the vehicle in a way that would cause damage to public or private facilities, whereby he will be stopped and his vehicles will be impounded.” “And referring him to the judiciary to take legal measures,” stressing that there will be no tolerance in confronting perpetrators of serious violations, including parading or “drifting.”