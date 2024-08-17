24 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered near Kursk via Telegram channel

A unit of more than 20 servicemen from the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)

surrendered to the Russian army in an organized manner in the Kursk region. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing a representative of the Russian security forces.

Ukrainian military got in touch themselves

It is specified that 24 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered near the settlement of Komarovka in the Kursk region. To surrender, they used a Telegram channel specially created for this purpose, FREE_SOLDIER2022. With the help of this resource, the Ukrainian military contacted the Russian ones.

24 Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter voluntarily surrendered to Russian military

Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter Sergey Zavadskiy reported that Russian servicemen captured him without a single shot in the Kursk direction. He said that the Ukrainian military was tasked with being at an observation point near the bridge, but problems arose. After the shootout, Russian fighters began to contact the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and captured them.

Before this, a group of captured Ukrainian soldiers declared their desire to fight against Ukraine. In a video message, the Ukrainian soldiers refused the exchange and asked to send a representative of the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Battalion to them to ask him questions of interest and to accept him into service.

Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners reveal plan of attack on Kursk region

A group of seven people, part of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was captured near the village of Martynovka. During interrogation, the soldiers admitted that they were detained by the FSB a day after the invasion of the Kursk region.

During the first interrogations, one of the prisoners told about the plans of the command. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to reach Kursk and then proceed to Belgorod. At the same time, he called the main task of the Ukrainian fighters the capture of the largest amount of territory. The military man reported that Kyiv allegedly planned to use the capture of border areas for a future exchange within the framework of a peace treaty with Russia.

Russia rules out talks with Ukraine amid Ukrainian Armed Forces attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the context of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region, declared that dialogue with Ukraine was impossible.

What kind of negotiations can we talk about with those who indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure, or try to create threats to nuclear power facilities? What can we even talk about with them? Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Fighting in the Kursk region has been going on since August 6. Since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been in effect in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. According to the acting head of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have penetrated the region by 12 kilometers. According to him, the enemy’s penetration width is 40 kilometers.

The commander of the Akhmat detachment, Major General Apti Alaudinov, assured that the situation near Kursk is fully under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed a large number of foreign mercenaries in the operation in the region.