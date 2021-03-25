Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The “Hope Probe” continues its mission in the Red Planet, where the distance between it and the surface of Mars is 24 thousand kilometers, and its current speed is 84 thousand kilometers per hour in relation to the sun. After moving to the scientific orbit, the last stage of the probe’s journey begins, which is the scientific stage, where the “Hope Probe” will provide the first complete picture of the climate of Mars, and the weather conditions on its surface throughout the day and between the seasons of the year, making it the first meteorological observatory of the red planet. . The probe will continue its mission for a full Martian year, “687 Earth days”, extending until April 2023, to ensure that the three scientific devices that the probe carries on board monitor all the required scientific data that humans have not previously reached about the climate of Mars, and the mission of the probe may extend for a year. Another Martian, if needed, to gather more data and uncover more secrets about the red planet.

The project team dealt with each stage of the probe’s space mission with precision, efficiency and skill, according to the challenges and risks of each stage, its special nature and specific challenges.

The “Hope Probe” will put the new data that it will collect on the atmosphere of the red planet in the service of the global scientific community, in order to enable it to enhance its understanding of this planet, and to contribute to the development of new projects over the coming years, and to enable research and missions of space exploration to expand human knowledge and awareness What surrounds the planets and the solar system and understanding cosmic phenomena.

The “Hope Probe” carries 3 scientific devices on board: the EXI digital camera, which is a digital camera specialized to capture high-resolution color images of the planet Mars. It is also used to measure ice and ozone in the lower layer of the atmosphere. The camera is one of the successful innovations designed specifically to achieve Objectives of the probe in studying the atmosphere of the red planet.

The EXI digital exploration camera, a multi-wavelength radiation camera, is capable of capturing 12 mega-pixel images while maintaining the radiation gradient necessary for detailed scientific analysis, and the camera consists of two lenses, one for ultraviolet rays, and the other for color spectra used to capture clear-detailed images of Mars .

The short focal length of the lens can reduce the amount of time required for exposure to a very short time to capture still images while orbiting the planet, which raises the degree of accuracy and quality of images despite the high speed at which the probe is orbiting Mars. During its presence in the scientific orbit, the probe rotates in a cycle Complete around the red planet once every 55 hours.

The Hope Probe also carries a second device, the EMIRS Infrared Spectrometer, which measures temperatures, the distribution of dust, water vapor, and ice clouds in the lower atmosphere. This device has been developed to capture the integrated dynamics of the Martian atmosphere, using a mirror. Scanning to provide 20 images per cycle with a resolution of 100-300 km per pixel.

This spectrometer is intended to study Mars’ lower atmosphere in infrared bands, providing information from the lower atmosphere in conjunction with observations from the exploration camera.

As for the third device the probe carries to study the planet Mars, it is the ultraviolet spectroscopy (EMUS), which measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the Martian thermal layer and hydrogen and oxygen in the outer atmosphere of Mars, and it is an ultraviolet scale designed to monitor the spatial and temporal changes of the main components in The Martian thermosphere, the UV spectrophotometer aims to determine the abundance and diversity of carbon monoxide and oxygen in the thermosphere on semi-seasonal time scales, and calculate the three-dimensional composition, and the changing proportions of oxygen and hydrogen in the outer atmosphere.