Dubai (Etihad)

The U-17 national football team continues its preparations at Thiab Awana Stadium, at the headquarters of the Football Association in Dubai, as part of its preparation program for upcoming participations, most notably the qualifiers for the Asian Cup finals scheduled for next October, and other tournaments.

The “White Juniors” list in the current camp includes 24 players, chosen by coach Majid Salem Al Zaabi, and they are Hood Saleh Al Menhali, Falah Zayed Al Zaabi (Al Jazeera), Hazza Faisal bin Aqel, Abdullah Rashid Abdullah (Al Ain), Mayed Muhammad Al Yamahi, Saad Mubarak Al Mahri, Abdullah Fahd Yaqoub, Faisal Muhammad Al-Buraiki “Al-Wahda”, Suhail Al-Noubi Malallah, Maid Adel Khamis, Fahd Khalil Ibrahim “Al-Nasr”, Ibrahim Yousef Al-Jasmi, Muhammad Nasser Ahmed, Salem Issam Yaqut, Maid Muhammad Ali “Al-Wasl”, Muhammad Ahmad Mashmoum, Muhammad Butti Muhammad, Ali Hassan Al Jasmi “Shabab Al Ahly”, Thani Jassim Al Balushi, Omair Yousef Al Raisi, Obaid Omran Obaid, Hamid Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, Butti Hamad Abdullah “Sharjah”, Muhammad Yousef Abdullah “Fujairah”.

Last month, our junior team played two friendly matches against its brother, the Omani team, in the city of Al Ain, where they tied in the first with a goal for the same, and won the second with a goal.

The technical staff, led by national coach Majid Salem Al Zaabi, is keen to hold short gatherings on a monthly basis, with the aim of preparing the players for the upcoming official participations, increasing harmony among them, in addition to trying out a number of new players who have emerged in the junior league.