Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah Football Company announced the list of the initial team to participate in the AFC Champions League in its new version, which will start next month and included 24 players, they are Adel Al Hosani, Darwish Ahmed, Hamoud Hawaij, goalkeeper, Shaheen Abdul Rahman, Hamad Jassim, Salem Sultan, Abdullah Ghanem, Al Hassan Saleh, Ali Muhammad Al-Dhanhani, Khaled Al-Dhanhani, Majid Sorour, Muhammad Abdul-Basit, Saif Rashid, Muhammad Khalfan, Khaled Bawazeer, Salem Saleh, Ahmed Ibrahim Sorour, Abdulaziz Salem Al-Kaabi, Abdulrahman Jumah Rabee, Saeed Obaid Al-Kaabi, Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Suwaidi, and the foreign duo Igor Kornado, Cayo Lucas, and Uzbek Asian Chukurov

The list included a group of young players, and Sharjah is entitled, according to the regulations, to substitute 8 players, either by deletion or addition 7 days before the first match in the tournament, and according to the regulations, each team is also entitled to register a maximum of 30 players and a minimum of 18.

The Sharjah team had returned to training, in preparation for the next stage, locally and in Asia.