Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The tortillerías are ahead of Culiacan and apply increase to 24 pesos in the kilogram, being a low percentage of businesses that maintain costs of 23 pesos, which is the maximum authorized until on August 1 that will go up to 25 pesos.

On a tour of the colonies of Culiacán, more than 80 percent of the tortilla shops stated that they had a price of 24 pesos per kilowhich also have the new price visibly for several weeks.

With resignation before the announcement of the increase of 2 pesos, the clients who go to buy at the tortilla shops, said they accept the new price, despite the blow generated by the spikes in the different foods such as eggs, chicken, meat, fruits, vegetables and grains, which is generating famine in families.

Tortillerías de Culiacán anticipate the rebound in the price of tortillas | Photo: Marco Ruiz/ Debate

José Guadalupe Andrade, a consumer, lamented that in families, given the increase in food prices, they are having to prioritize among the basic products of the basket to consume and save expenses as much as possible, since salaries continue without improvements and have become insufficient to feed themselves in the same way they were used to.

“Yes, it affects us a lot, but it is a necessary expense that we have to be making every day, we have no choice but to adapt to the conditions, before it was enough for us with little and now with the increases it is affecting us,” he said.

Jorge Rivas, who went to buy tortillas at an establishment, claimed the lack of strategies due to the lack of authorities to solve the problem of increases in food, this because whenever there are increases, it is not recovered with falls in prices.

“Since I’ve been in shock, it’s always been up, everything up and nothing ever down, and in the long run if you feel a lot in wages,” he stressed.

It should be noted that, according to the information of the employees of the businesses visited, the intention has been expressed to increase the kilogram of tortillas by 2 pesos, starting on Monday, above the 24 pesos price, which would leave the costs in some tortilla shops in 26 pesos.