Government officials said that 24 people were killed by lightning strikes and about 23 people were injured in rain-related incidents in the western Indian state of Gujarat over the past two days, as rain continued until Monday morning.

According to data issued by the state government, Gujarat was subjected to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and snow storms yesterday, Sunday and today, and the amount of rain in some areas reached up to 144 mm during the 24 hours that ended Monday morning.

The rains damaged homes and caused the loss of livestock across the state.

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Rajavij Patel said on Monday, “We will begin conducting a survey soon to assess the losses incurred,” adding that compensation will be paid to the victims based on the results of the survey.

The Indian Meteorological Department expected rain to continue in part of the state on Monday.