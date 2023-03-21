“24% of over 65s lack information about flu, anti-Covid and anti-Herpes zoster vaccines, despite the fact that elderly and frail subjects are more exposed to infections”. It is what emerges from survey conducted by Senior Italy FederAnziani in March on a sample of about 1,400 ‘over 65’ subjects, to analyze the perception that the elderly population has with respect to vaccinations, not only the flu vaccine but also those that prevent pneumococcal infections or shingles Anthony.

According to the survey, presented today at the meeting ‘Investing in the future: vaccination prevention as a driving force for health, well-being and sustainability’, at the Ministry of Health, “42% of the sample knows these vaccines, is aware of the free nature and knows they have the right to administer them but, at the same time, as many as 24% do not receive information or have too little”.

About 1/3 of the sample (34.3%) – reads the report – knows about these vaccines thanks to their doctor, while more than 2% are completely unaware of their existence. When asked if they are aware that the National Health Service recommends the administration of some vaccines for adults and the elderly and makes them available free of charge, almost 80% of the interviewees replied that they were aware of free access to the administration of vaccines, 15 .3% say they have received little information while 4.4% say they have never heard of it. The research was carried out on a sample of 1,370 people made up mainly of women (54.7%) compared to men (45.3%), and from Central Italy (54%, followed by the South with 38% and the North with 8 %). “The numbers that were presented today are extremely clear to politics”, says Roberto Messina, Senior President of Italy Federanziani.

From the investigation, Messina explains, “emerges a good level of general knowledge but there are still some unmet needs. The elderly want to know more about the vaccines to which they are entitled free of charge, but above all what they would like to be able to be vaccinated in the offices of general practitioners, also because not all the elderly live close to vaccination centers and having distant caregivers are unable to access these prevention tools. My appeal is: vaccinate, inform and make things easier for all the elderly, especially those who live in small towns ”.

During the meeting, institutions, stakeholders, clinicians and patient associations addressed the issue of prevention in adults as an economic, social and public health strategy for the development of the country, reaffirming the value of vaccine prevention as a driving force for people’s health , the well-being of active ageing, the advantages of a more productive society. The initiative was promoted by Adnkronos together with Senior Italia Federanziani and Federsanità Anci and carried out in collaboration with FB&Associati and with the unconditional contribution of Gsk.