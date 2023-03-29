His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the cabinet meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “I chaired a cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, during which we approved 24 national initiatives aimed at doubling re-exports from the UAE by 100% over the next seven years, by taking advantage of our network of 50 commercial offices around the world.”

His Highness said, “We will double the country’s re-exports by developing specialized areas in cooperation with local governments, establishing a trade data center and international trade links, launching promotional programs and support programs, and increasing the attraction of foreign investments in the services sector. Our goal in 2030 is to double re-exports, and our work teams are able to achieve this.” the goal”.

His Highness added, “We also reviewed, in our meeting, the results of more than 19 initiatives to make the country the capital of global talents..the UAE is second globally in the index of senior specialized managers..and our goal is to transfer the best expertise and refine our national cadres to be global in thinking..and professional in performance..and competitive in capabilities.”

His Highness also said: “We also reviewed, at the cabinet meeting, the results of the work of the Supreme Committee for Free Trade Negotiations.. We signed comprehensive economic partnership agreements with four countries.. We are currently negotiating with many other countries.. And we are beginning to see the impact of the agreements on the country’s foreign trade numbers… 2023 It will be the strongest economic year for the country in its history, God willing.”

His Highness said: “The council agreed during the meeting to host the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s World Conference in 2025, which will be attended by 10,000 environmental experts and specialists from 160 countries. The UAE’s economic march will remain a sustainable one. ».

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We approved the re-formation of the Digital Quality of Life Council headed by Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan .. and the Emirates Genome Council headed by Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed .. The two councils aim to raise the quality of digital and healthy life for the people of the Emirates and all residents on her land.”

During its meeting, the Council of Ministers approved the National Agenda for the Development of the Re-export Sector in the State 2030, which includes launching initiatives to enhance the added value of re-export for the country, establishing a national committee for re-export that includes government agencies and stakeholders, which mainly contribute to supporting the increase in re-export rates, and launching initiatives to enhance The growth of re-exports in the country, including (24) national initiatives within the re-exports agenda 2030, centered mainly on the establishment of a re-exports observatory, the development of new specialized areas in coordination with local governments, the ICV re-exports program, and the launch of the national program to promote and support re-exports. Export, Trade Data Center and International Trade Links, and other national initiatives in this regard.

The national agenda for the development of the re-export sector in the UAE aims to increase the volume of foreign investments in the service sector, increase the value added to the country’s economy through re-exports by 50% by 2030, double re-exports by 2030, and benefit from the UAE’s network of 50 Commercial office across five continents.

The Council was briefed on the achievements and results of the Supreme Committee for Free Trade Negotiations for the year 2022, which included supervising each of the formulation of the state’s negotiating positions for concluding new economic partnerships, managing important files during the negotiation stages with trade partners, and the outputs and results of the work of the negotiating technical teams at the level of the concerned authorities in the country, The achievements reviewed included the signing and ratification of four comprehensive economic partnership agreements with the Republic of India, the State of Israel, the Republic of Indonesia and the Republic of Turkey, and entering into negotiations on comprehensive economic partnership agreements with trading partners.

The Council also reviewed the economic achievements achieved by the UAE during the year 2022 under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the Republic of India, most notably the non-oil trade volume between the two countries reaching (79.3) billion dirhams until the end of September 2022, achieving a growth of 23% compared to the same period. from 2021 and (133%) compared to 2020, while the volume of UAE non-oil exports to India amounted to 19.7 billion dirhams in the same period, with a growth rate of 12% compared to the same period in 2021 and (154%) compared to 2020.

The Council was also briefed on the achievements of the Talents Committee until the end of the year 2022 and the country’s results in the Global Talents Report issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), and the initiatives launched by the Committee through the implementation of more than 19 initiatives within the national initiatives package.

In legislative affairs, the Council adopted the issuance of a federal law regarding the property of the Union, instead of Federal Decree Law No. (16) of 2018 regarding real estate property of the Federal Government, which aims to organize all types of real estate and non-real estate property of the Union, to give them legal protection, and to establish unified rules for usufruct. It guarantees the efficiency of its exploitation, use and preservation, and defines the tasks and responsibilities of the parties concerned with it and the actions that must be taken in the event of infringement and non-preservation.

The Council approved the issuance of a federal law in the matter of maritime law to replace Federal Law No. (26) of 1981 regarding the Maritime Commercial Law and its amendments, with the aim of developing the legal framework to attract the registration of ships under the flag of the state by removing restrictions on the percentage of ownership of commercial ship owners, and opening opportunities to practice activities. Maritime transport in the country is for a broader segment of investors and business owners, citizens and others, in addition to other amendments that will affect the provisions of the law, which would give the maritime sector in the country flexibility and development to enhance maritime economic prosperity.

The Council also approved the issuance of a federal law regarding the reorganization of the Higher Colleges of Technology complex in line with the Cabinet’s decision regarding the governance of federal government higher education institutions. Unmanned aircraft systems products that are traded in the country.

In the context of international relations, the Council approved the country’s accession to agricultural innovation initiatives within the outcomes of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), through a common platform for exchanging knowledge on the most important technical and technological solutions that are being developed in five areas, including agriculture for transformation. to climate-friendly systems, and includes unifying the efforts of countries to map action in climate ambition in five sectors (energy, transportation, hydrogen, steel, and agriculture), which are critical to achieving climate neutrality, and witnessing the preparation of a report to be submitted to the United Nations General Assembly annually, It provides a roadmap and a set of proposed actions for each sector, ensuring that innovations, policies, financing and other relevant measures are put in place to enable this transformation.

And in order to enhance the role and efforts of the state in hosting international conferences and events, the Council agreed to host the World Conference of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2025, provided that the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the concerned authorities to implement this decision, With the aim of highlighting the country’s efforts in preserving nature, and consolidating its leadership in the field of preserving biological diversity, as the conference of the International Union for Conservation of Nature is one of the most important events related to the environment and the preservation of biological diversity, and supports the development of the global agenda for the preservation of biological diversity and the environment. It is one of the largest gatherings of its kind, attracting about 10,000 experts from 160 countries.

In government affairs, the Council approved the reconstitution of the Digital Wellbeing Council for a period of three years, headed by Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, with the membership of the Minister of Community Development – Vice-Chairman of the Council, and a representative of each of the Ministry of Education. Education, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Community Development, the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the Office of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in addition to the Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council, a representative of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, and two representatives from each of the concerned local authorities. Smart government and digital transformation, and representatives of parents.

The Council was also briefed on the achievements and work of the Digital Wellbeing Council for the year 2022, and the package of initiatives and programs launched by the Council, which represented the launch of the second phase of the knowledge platform for digital wellbeing, a guide to digital practices that promote mental health, and cooperation with Meta Company to develop technical solutions to combat negative electronic promotion. In the country through machine learning and modification of algorithms, implementing a study to measure community awareness of the provisions of the Charter of Positive Digital Citizenship Values ​​and Behaviors, launching a family safeguarding system to protect against abuse, and other related initiatives and projects in this regard.

The Council also agreed to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, headed by Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama – Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and to add members to the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, and to add a member to the Emirates Council for Digital Economy.

The council was also briefed on the achievements and work of the Board of Trustees of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy for the year 2022.

• "We will double the country's re-exports by developing specialized areas in cooperation with local governments."

• «Our goal is to transfer the best experiences and refine our national cadres to be global in thinking .. professional performance .. and competitive capabilities ».

• "The UAE's economic march will remain a sustainable march… preserving the environment… protecting resources for future generations, God willing."

Updating the composition of the Emirates Genome Council

The Council agreed to update the composition of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Genome Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and the membership of each of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, and the Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology Sarah Bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Head of the Department of Health in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Yousef Muhammad Al Serkal, and Director General of Dubai Health Authority Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, Director of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Executive Director of Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Dr. Amer Ahmed Al Sharif, President of Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, Professor Dr. Eric Zing, and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, Professor George Church. .

The Council also approved the establishment of a general secretariat for the council, amending the name of the council from the “Emirates Genome Program Council” to the “Emirates Genome Council” and assigning the Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, to be the secretary-general of the council, and authorizing the president of the council to organize the council’s general secretariat. Determine its tasks and any necessary decisions in this regard.

Child protection in educational institutions

The Council of Ministers was briefed on the results of implementing the national policy for child protection in educational institutions, which aims to ensure the well-being and safety of children and respect for their dignity, and to provide an enjoyable and safe learning environment for every child without discrimination because of his origin, gender, home, religious belief, or social status. Or hinder him, and the results included circulating and disseminating the policy to educational institutions, establishing reporting channels in educational authorities, and re-forming the Child Protection Council in the school environment, specialized in developing coordination and cooperation mechanisms to unify policies, procedures and efforts to ensure a safe environment suitable for the growth and prosperity of the child, and implementing (41) programs Training in the field of child protection, and national media campaigns on the national policy for child protection in educational institutions, in addition to programs to qualify a number of specialists in this framework, to carry out the tasks assigned to them in educational institutions.