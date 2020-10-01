Another 24 patients with coronavirus have died in Moscow. This was announced by the operational headquarters of the capital for the fight against infection in the official Telegram-channel.

“If you feel any symptoms of SARS, stay home and call your doctor. Do not risk your life and health, as well as the life and health of those around you, ”the headquarters recalled.

Thus, 5254 people have died in the city since the beginning of the epidemic. A day earlier, 27 people died in Moscow.

The total number of infected people in the capital reached 292,601, of which 248,650 patients were cured. In total, 1,176,286 cases of coronavirus in 85 regions, 20,722 deaths and 958,257 cases of recovery were detected in Russia.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that about a quarter of Muscovites have antibodies to coronavirus.

