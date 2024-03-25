The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi set the validity period for volunteer licenses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at 24 months from the date of their issuance, and divided volunteer licenses into three types, which included: the volunteer license, which is issued to individuals wishing to volunteer, and the volunteer team license, which is issued to a group consisting of five or more individuals. Those wishing to practice volunteer work independently or affiliated with an entity, in addition to a license for entities that use volunteers, which is issued to legal entities (whether from the public sector, private sector, or third sector) that wish to involve volunteers in their operations or programs.

In detail, the department confirmed its keenness to organize volunteering workshops in cooperation with partners to introduce the mechanisms and practices of volunteer work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to work to build various strategic partnerships with relevant authorities, to reach important outcomes, most notably increasing the number of active volunteers and volunteer hours, and stimulating specialized volunteering with experience. And efficiency.

The department confirmed that it provides nine areas for volunteering in Abu Dhabi, including: traditional volunteering, volunteering for social affairs, volunteering in emergency situations, volunteering in events, virtual volunteering, volunteering for visitors, institutional volunteering, specialized volunteering, and volunteering abroad, noting that it plays a supervisory role. It is a regulatory body to regulate volunteer work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. In addition to the service of issuing volunteer licenses, it provides the service of providing jackets for members of licensed volunteer teams.

She stressed that its organization of the volunteering process ensures the creation of an ideal and effective environment for volunteering in Abu Dhabi, in addition to that it contributes to encouraging and protecting volunteers in various relevant community activities. Obtaining a license is considered a basic condition for practicing volunteer work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of establishing a legal framework for this activity and clarifying the rights, duties and responsibilities of the various parties concerned, in addition to ensuring that the value and quality of volunteer work that benefits society as a whole is raised.

She pointed out that the volunteer work policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi that it applies works to regulate the practice of volunteer work and organize the volunteer environment within an organized framework that enhances community participation in the emirate, to contribute effectively to empowering individuals and institutions towards creating an active and responsible society, which enhances cohesion and cohesion, because work Volunteering is an essential contributor to the advancement of society.

The conditions for obtaining a volunteer license include: creating an account on the website Volunteers.aeHe must be a citizen of the country or hold a valid residence permit, with the exception of the visiting volunteer. He must not be less than 18 years of age, and anyone under that age may volunteer with the approval of the guardian, be of good conduct, and accept the Volunteer Work Charter.

She pointed out that specialized volunteer work requires attaching a professional certificate/license approved by an entity within the country, and individuals are obligated to disclose to organizations working in the field of volunteering or to the team any health conditions related to the required volunteer activity that may affect their safety, the safety of others, or their ability to I have practice Volunteering activity.

