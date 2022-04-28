Mexico.- The elimination of plurinominal deputies and senators will generate savings of 24 billion pesosas reported by the AMLO government after presenting the electoral reform, which also proposes the elimination of the number of aldermen in the municipalities.

At the morning conference on April 28, 2022, the president’s team Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented the initiative electoral reform which will be sent the same day to the Chamber of Deputies.

It is a Constitutional reform on the democratic life of Mexico, which seeks, among other things, to reduce the electoral expense that is carried out in the country, mainly with the reduction of federal, state and municipal plurinominal legislators.

It should be noted that in Mexico, the Constitution allows that after federal and local elections, people who were not voted for be added to legislative positions (diputaciones and senadurías), in order to guarantee democracy, according to the number of votes each received. political party in said elections.

To be approved the AMLO electoral reform it requires that two-thirds of the Chamber of Deputies vote in favor of it, so that later it also receives the favoritism of 2-thirds of the Chamber of Senators and in at least 17 state Congresses.

Horacio Duarte, director of Customs, was one of those in charge of drafting the electoral reform initiativeand it was he who explained the savings that will be obtained if it is approved.

“The country is going to have a savings of approximately 24 billion pesosthose are the calculations that we have derived from the expense that is made at this time in these activities”, he specified Horace Duarte on AMLO’s electoral reform..

It should be noted that at the federal level, the constitutional electoral reform seeks to reduce the number of federal deputies from 500 to 300, while in the Senate of the Republic the number will decrease to 96 senators, of course, only if it is approved.

On the other hand, it was pointed out that AMLO’s electoral reform will also reduce the number of local deputies, establishing a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 45, depending on the population of each Mexican state.

“The reform will be touching a mechanism in the municipalities of Mexico, as you know the municipalities of the country have a very large number of representatives, of councilors, and here the number of councilors that the municipalities may have is also being limited,” explained Horacio Duarte on the reduction of aldermen at the municipal level.

Definitely the juicy savings of 24 billion pesos due to the reduction of plurinominal legislators federal, state and municipal, it is striking, however, it will be the deputies and senators who decide whether this electoral reform initiative is approved or not.