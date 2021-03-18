Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training organized 24 interactive lectures and seminars that focused on enhancing awareness of preventive and precautionary measures against the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), self-development methods, healthy eating methods and disease prevention.

This came within the activities of the second day of the Fun Health and Fitness Festival 2021, which is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, and will continue until tomorrow, March 20.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, praised the organization of the “Abu Dhabi Technical” festival of Health and Fitness, as part of its role to raise health awareness among all members of society. He said that the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center is always keen to participate in this festival by providing a corner for health education in order to spread awareness messages related to the precautionary measures to prevent “Covid-19”. He pointed out that the events are witnessing a great deal of interaction by the public, adding: “We are keen through these events to raise the level of health awareness among different groups of society, especially school students, in order to adopt healthy lifestyles and strengthen their immune system.”