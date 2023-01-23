Strongly tried, Giancarlo Magalli told Verissimo about his hard fight against spleen lymphoma which he defeated today

In yesterday’s episode, Sunday 22 January, among Silvia Toffanin’s guests at Verissimo there was also Giancarlo Magalli. The conductor, moved and visibly thinner, recounted his experience with spleen cancer that he discovered he had a few months ago and for which he had to face a long and tiring journey of treatment.

It all happened in 2022. In fact, at the beginning of last year, the Rai conductor had had some sickness which had forced him to move away from the small screen and to hospitalization which lasted a few days.

For days there was silence regarding what had happened to Giancarlo, and at the end of May it was the presenter himself who gave the clarificationsin an interview with the weekly New TV.

He explained that following checks an infection had been found and for the same he had to undergo treatment in hospital.

The danger seemed to have passed, but today it emerged that following that infection, he had discovered that he had a spleen lymphoma. A much more serious pathology than previously thought and which forced him to undergo months of treatment and convalescence.

The story of Giancarlo Magalli

Once again it was Giancarlo Magalli himself who told everything. In yesterday’s episode of very true he sat in Silvia Toffanin’s living room together with the his daughters and visibly moved he opened his heart.

He explained that the doctors had told him that in 90% of cases it could be cured, but that in the rest 10% chancewould have had only few months of life.

When he fell ill, the conductor said, he had the fever at 40 And delusions. One of his daughters who was in the house with him called the ambulance and he was immediately transported to the hospital, where she began treatment.

Treatments that have been very debilitating. Think that he lost 24 kg.